You made the right choice and decided to go your own way, skipped buying a pre-built NAS and opted to build your own with the incredibly flexible Unraid operating system. Unraid provides an extremely easy setup, along with the ability to mix and match hardware, which suits hobbyists perfectly. Due to Unraid allowing such flexibility with expansion of storage and other hardware, over time you will find that your simple set up slowly begins to get more complex.

The native Unraid OS features will often be enough to help you manage all this power, or simply better see what is happening with your machine immediately through the dashboard. In other cases, you may find you need additional tools, easier to use controls, or new dashboard widgets. Thanks to the Unraid community, so much of this has been covered and there are many essential quality of life plugins that no Unraid user should be without.

7 Dynamix System Temp

Keep an eye on those temps, avoid Unraid heat exhaustion

Unraid could be running a basic storage solution, or maybe you’re pushing the metal and it is running intense workloads. Either way, you will want to keep an eye on how hot things are getting inside that machine. Heat is an electronics-killer, and when it comes to components such as spinning hard drives, you are at higher risk of failure should temps exceed the manufacturer's recommended values.

Disk temperatures are displayed by Unraid on the dashboard, but it is useful to also monitor CPU, motherboard temperatures, and fan speeds. Monitoring everything while the system is under load will help when adjusting your settings for CPU, GPU, case cooling, and placement.

The Dynamix System Temp plugin will add in key temperature values for your CPU and motherboard probes directly into each relevant section within the main dashboard. It will also change the bottom status bar on every page to show CPU, motherboard, and fan speeds so that you don’t need to be on the main dashboard to get an overview.

6 GPU statistics

Add visual performance statistics to your Unraid dashboard

Unraid already provides a great deal of information at the front end for almost everything, but one thing that is missing is statistics on GPU usage. If you are utilizing your server for heavy GPU workloads such as transcoding or rendering, there is a lot of value to monitoring load levels, temperature, and power draw.

GPU Statistics fills this gap very nicely, allowing you to customize the data provided by your GPU to easily visualize its performance. This add-in supports metrics from AMD, Nvidia, and Intel GPUs, and creates a new section to display it all directly on your main dashboard.

5 Unassigned Devices

Have this on hand to use external drives