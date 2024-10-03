If you’re looking to choose a great communications tool for your organization, there are several popular options. The two big players for workplace communication, Slack and Microsoft Teams, each have their strengths and weaknesses. Unless you have a simple tech ecosystem that only uses Microsoft products, Slack is going to be a far better option for several reasons.

7 It’s simple and more straightforward to use

Slack offers an intuitive, streamlined interface that’s quick to master

Source: Stephen Phillips - Hostreviews.co.uk / Unsplash

Whether adopting the communication tool for the first time or onboarding someone new to your organization, you want to get everything up and running quickly. Slack offers that, with an easy workflow to help make team adoption of the platform quick and easy.

Slack also offers a cleaner experience, which helps make sure you don’t need extensive tutorials or training to on-board someone. Microsoft Teams has a very cluttered interface that can take much longer to get used to. Microsoft Teams also requires more training or tutorials to ensure your collaborators can make the most of the tool.

6 Slack excels at communication

That’s the purpose of the tool, and Slack focuses on that

Slack was built from the ground up as a communications tool, and that’s where its focus has always been. Recognizing the need for a fast, lightweight communication tool that doesn’t get in the way of productivity, Slack tries to avoid feature creep and bloat.

Slack is laser-focused on being the best communications tool it can be without bogging you down with included features you neither want nor need. A Slack workspace also includes easy ways to share channels between organizations and bring in single-channel guests, like freelancers hired to do a certain task and then move on elsewhere.

Microsoft Teams, on the other hand, tries to be everything to everybody. It integrates document sharing and task management features, whether you want to use them or not. Teams also has its own built-in video conferencing software, even though many organizations prefer to use Zoom or Google Meet.

Those features, included by default, make Microsoft Teams perform worse than Slack, hindering its ability to be the lightning-fast communication tool most organizations need. While Slack offers its users video meeting options, these are lightweight and simple so as not to overload the app with bloat.

5 A more customizable experience

A wealth of available apps allows you to integrate Slack with the platforms you want

Source:Austin Distel / Unsplash

Slack works well with many different platforms, making your communications experience as flexible and customizable as your needs dictate. It works well with Google Workspace, Salesforce, Asana, Airtable, and more. In contrast, Microsoft Teams is more tightly integrated with the Microsoft ecosystem. While you can integrate other platforms, it isn’t nearly as seamless or customizable as Slack.

For those who need to tailor the tool more expansively, Slack has a more adaptable API for custom development than Microsoft Teams. That allows you to program your tools to integrate with Slack, or use automation services like Zapier easily.

Finally, the tool’s Slackbot and Workflow Builder help simplify task automations. Even if you aren’t using something like Zapier, Slack’s built-in tools can help you create your own automations based on your team’s needs.

4 More effective real-time communication

Threaded conversations, reactions, and a better notification system

When it comes to real-time communication, Slack will provide organizations with a more fluid and well-organized experience. This has much to do with its common sense approach to threaded conversations and reactions. With Slack, you and your colleagues can respond to specific messages within a thread, keeping the main discussion in a channel clean and uncluttered.

This is critical for large teams that often maintain multiple discussions at once. Rather than overwhelming the entire channel with offshoot conversations, team members can use threads to keep the conversation organized and easy to follow.

Microsoft Teams does offer a similar threaded message feature, but many users say it tends to feel more awkward and cumbersome in practice. Slack makes thread integration feel natural, making it easier for collaborators to quickly jump into side conversations without disrupting the flow of the main discussion.

Furthermore, Slack’s notification system offers impressive granularity and customization options. You can set notifications based on specific keywords, mentions, and even particular channels. This way, you’ll be notified of conversations that are actually relevant to you.

This level of control helps prevent notification overload, which tends to lead members to ignore the notifications altogether. Slack helps folks remain focused on their work without missing important updates. Microsoft Teams, on the other hand, allows for far fewer notification customization options.

3 Far better search capabilities and message indexing

When you need to find a particular message or fail, Slack makes it easy

Source: Maksym Kaharlytskyi / Unsplash

One of Slack’s standout features is its superior search functionality. In Slack, searching through older messages is fast and highly accurate. For busy organizations, locating specific information quickly is crucial, and Slack excels at this. Its search capabilities allow users to look for messages, files, and individual mentions.

Slack’s search engine dives into all of your channels and direct messages, streamlining the retrieval of important information. It also provides several useful filters, such as narrowing results by people, time ranges, or specific channels. This gives you and your team more control over the search process.

While Microsoft Teams offers essential search functions, these often feel limited and slower in comparison. Slack’s search is not just about speed but also accuracy and flexibility. This helps make Slack an indispensable tool for teams that need to retrieve information quickly.

2 Seamless external collaboration when needed

Slack Connect allows organizations to work alongside other external teams easily

Globally connected businesses often need to collaborate across different organizations. This is a breeze with Slack Connect, allowing teams from different companies to work together in a shared workspace. At the same time, your tight security is still maintained.

Slack Connect makes it simple to invite external partners, clients, or vendors into specific channels to collaborate just as easily as internal team members. This simplifies communication and project management across company boundaries without needing multiple platforms or complex access controls.

One of the biggest advantages of Slack Connect is the ability to fine-tune what external guests have access to. You can control which channels your guests can see, protecting your sensitive internal information. This granular access control makes collaboration smooth while maintaining high levels of security and confidentiality.

On the other hand, Microsoft Teams handles external collaboration in a more cumbersome way. Setting up external communication in Teams often involves creating guest accounts or setting up federation, which can become a complex and time-consuming process. Slack Connect eliminates the need for these extra steps, making cross-organization work straightforward and efficient. More collaboration and fewer tech headaches are the name of the game here.

1 Less dependent on one particular ecosystem

Slack is like the Switzerland of team communication, working well with most platforms

Unlike Microsoft Teams, which is heavily integrated into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, Slack prides itself on being a neutral, flexible platform, integrating well with a wide variety of tools and services. This independence makes Slack a more versatile option for teams relying on different platforms for their daily workflows.

Microsoft Teams naturally prioritizes integration with Microsoft tools like SharePoint, OneDrive, and Outlook since it’s Microsoft. This can be limiting for companies using a more diverse set of tools. On the other hand, Slack functions beautifully with Google Workspace, Dropbox, Zoom, and countless other third-party tools, making it an ideal choice for teams that prefer more flexibility.

This neutrality and ability to remain less dependent on a single ecosystem allow Slack users to mix and match the tools that work best for their needs. They aren’t tied to one vendor or platform, like Microsoft 365. The more than 2,400 apps available within Slack’s directory include various project management apps, cloud storage platforms, and communication tools.

Always choose the right tool for the job

For many organizations, Microsoft Teams is going to be an excellent communications tool. However, if your group works with tools outside the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, Teams can be far too cumbersome. That's when you need a tool that allows you to work seamlessly with multiple platforms and utilities, or one that makes it easy to develop your own bespoke plug-ins. Slack offers that capability, making the tool as simple or robust as you need it to be.