The Raspberry Pi Foundation extended its mission of providing an affordable, flexible computer by releasing the Raspberry Pi 400 in 2020. This keyboard-based computer provided a more accessible version of the Pi by putting everything except the display and mouse into one keyboard enclosure.

Building on that product, the Raspberry Pi Foundation released the Raspberry Pi 500, based on the Raspberry Pi 5 , in 2024. The question is, should you upgrade to this newer version of the keyboard PC? We’ll explore some reasons to upgrade, but first, let’s look at the specs of the two models side by side.

Raspberry Pi 500 Raspberry Pi 400 CPU BCM2712 SoC Arm Cortex-A76 64-bit CPU, 2.4GHz clock speed BCM2711 SoC Quad core Cortex-A72 64-bit CPU, 1.8GHz clock speed GPU 800MHz VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2 500MHz VideoCore VI GPU Display 2 x 4Kp60 HDMI display output with HDR support 2 x 4Kp60 HDMI display output RAM 8GB LPDDR4X SDRAM 4GB LPDDR4 Storage Micro SD (SDR104 compatible) Micro SD GPIO 40-pin Raspberry Pi HAT-compatible via breakout board 40-pin Raspberry Pi HAT-compatible via breakout board USB 1 x USB 2, 2 x USB 3 (5 Gbps bandwidth available on each port) 1 x USB 2, 2 x USB 3 (shared 5 Gbps bandwidth) Networking Gigabit Ethernet Gigabit Ethernet Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Dual-band 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5 / BLE Dual-band 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5 / BLE Power Button Soft power button on keyboard Combined with function key Power 5V 4A via USB-C 5V 3A via USB-C

7 Excellent passive cooling

While the Raspberry Pi 5 requires cooling, the Pi 500 does not

For years, a Raspberry Pi didn’t necessarily need a fan-based cooling system, as heat sinks did the job just fine. That changed with the Raspberry Pi 5, at least in most use-case scenarios. The Raspberry Pi 500, however, doesn’t require anything extra to keep it cool.

Like its predecessor, the Pi 500 has a massive heat sink covering most of the components. This is still as effective at keeping things cooled off as before, which is a good thing, considering the heat-generating components lie directly beneath the center of the keyboard.

The only caveat is overclocking; tech guru Jeff Geerling learned that the passive heat sink couldn’t keep up with heat dissipation if you overclocked the Pi 500 to 3.0GHz. He was, however, able to overclock to 2.8GHz. To go any faster, you’d need to find a way to add active cooling or get more ventilation into the case.

6 Improved display options for streaming, gaming, and more

It’s still micro HDMI, but at least it now offers HDR support