If you’re like me, you’re always after that last bit of performance. Low average framerates can be irritating enough to turn me completely away from playing the game in question until my next upgrade, but sometimes it’s not down to raw processing power. A few extra tweaks here and there can have a positive compounding effect on your framerate. Here are 7 reasons your framerate isn’t as high as it otherwise could be.

7 Background applications

Turn all the non-essentials off

This is one of the biggest culprits when it comes to sucking away performance, especially if you have a mid-range or budget system. Applications like Discord, Chrome, Slack, Teams, and Spotify can all eat up valuable resources. Now, that’s not to say that all of you will see performance boosts by closing these specific programs, but these are some of the more common applications. If your system has 16GB or less of system memory, this will be especially important.

6 Hitting your VRAM limit

Unfortunately, it's outside your control

Hitting your VRAM ceiling can result in stuttering and a sharp decrease in average framerate. Unfortunately, many mid-range GPUs these days simply don’t come with enough VRAM to keep up in AAA titles. Unlike system memory, VRAM isn’t able to be upgraded simply by adding more modules. To get more of it, you’d have to replace your GPU entirely, which can be costly.

5 You don’t have XMP/EXPO turned on

One of the most common settings to forget about