There’s no denying that an enterprise-grade server can deliver top-notch performance when running virtual machines. But if you’re planning to run a couple of containers for lightweight apps, there’s no need to break the bank over a new workstation. Despite its tiny form factor, a Raspberry Pi SBC is more than enough to handle a couple of containerized services – especially if you go for the newer models with more than 4GB memory.

Besides its low power consumption, the Raspberry Pi series offers plenty of methods to jump into self-hosting, ranging from simple bare-metal containerization platforms like YunoHost, FreedomBox, and UmbrelOS to Docker, Podman, and other container runtimes. As someone deeply invested in the Raspberry Pi and self-hosting ecosystems, here’s my curated list of the best applications you can deploy on your pint-sized SBC.

7 Kiwix

The entire Wikipedia database… in your Raspberry Pi

Initially designed to attract students to the arcane art of coding, the Raspberry Pi series has evolved into an education platform for computing enthusiasts on a budget. But if you’re tired of tinkering with network projects or running different Linux distributions on the SBC, you could try hosting humanity’s largest knowledge databanks on your Raspberry Pi with Kiwix.

Despite the ridiculous premise, Kiwix is a fairly lightweight application that works on most Raspberry Pi models, provided you’ve got the disk space to handle gigabytes worth of articles. While it’s not the most productive or game-changing service out there, the ability to access everything from TED Talks and Wikipedia pages to documentation for popular tools and programming languages makes Kiwix a fun utility for Raspberry Pi owners.

6 BookStack

A custom wiki for all your notes