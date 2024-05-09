Everyone has been in this situation. Your iPhone is almost dead so you plug it in to charge, but that satisfying lightning bolt that confirms charging-status doesn’t show up. The phone’s battery is slowly depleting, but it just won’t charge. What could be the reason? There are several troubleshooting steps you can take.

1. Verify the charging cable

First, double check that the charging cable doesn’t have any breaks, exposed wires, or frays that could impact its ability to charge. You should always use authentic Apple branded cables, or cables from a reputable third-party brand which are visibly labeled as MFi (Made for iPhone) to ensure both effective charging and protection for your phone. Check the Lightning connector (or USB-C for the latest iPhones) to ensure that it isn’t damaged or dirty in some way. Give it a quick rub with your fingers or non-abrasive cloth to remove any debris. If the cable looks damaged in any way, toss it. If it seems fine but still isn’t working, try another cable to see if that works. If so, the cable is likely the issue.

2. Check the power outlet and ports

Check the phone’s charging port to make sure there’s no dust, debris, or moisture inside. Blow inside of it (like you would an old video game cartridge) to remove dust and debris, or use a toothpick (do not use a paperclip, which can damage the charging pins) to get out anything inside that shouldn’t be there.

To check if the issue may be due to the charging block/adapter or outlet, plug the cable into another location. If the phone starts charging, the power block or outlet may be the problem. If it doesn’t, you know it’s either the cable or the phone. Plug something else into the same power outlet. If it powers up or charges, the outlet is fine and can be eliminated as a potential suspect.

3. Let the phone charge for half an hour

Even if the lightning bolt isn’t showing up when you plug the phone in, leave it connected to the charger for at least half an hour then check again. You might find that it eventually starts charging, or charges slowly.

4. Restart your phone

Sometimes, the iPhone doesn’t charge because of something a simple reboot might fix. Restart the phone or do a hard reset to see if that rectifies things. Do this as the next step after letting the phone stay plugged in for half an hour. Once you have restarted or hard reset the phone, plug it back in and leave it to charge for another half an hour, then check back again.

You might think that having an older OS on the phone won’t affect charging, but it’s possible. If you’re unsure if the phone is up to date, check Settings. If there’s an update available, make sure to update to the latest OS which, at the time of this writing is iOS 17. Doing so not only adds new features and functions but also fixes bugs and delivers crucial security patches. If there’s a bug of some kind impacting charging, updating to the new OS could be a fix. It’s important to always keep your OS updated as soon as a new one is released.

6. Try a wireless charger

If your phone isn’t charging from the charging port and cable, you can try a wireless charger if your iPhone supports wireless charging. Qi wireless charging was introduced in the iPhone 8 series and higher, and MagSafe wireless charging with the iPhone 11 and later. This will help you to see if the battery charges that way. If it doesn't charge wirelessly either, then you can be confident that the issue is with the battery itself.

If you’ve been trying to recharge via wireless charger and that isn’t working, then do the opposite and try to charge the phone using the cable it came with to see if the issue is with the phone itself. If the phone charges fine with a cable, make sure it’s positioned properly on the wireless charger and that the case you have on the phone in (if there is one) is MagSafe compatible. You could try removing the case as well and place the phone directly on the wireless charging surface. If you have another device on hand that can be wirelessly charged, try charging that to see if it works; if not, then it may be the wireless charger. Going through these steps can help you determine if there’s an issue with the phone’s battery or just with the charger.

7. Take the phone to an Apple Store or authorized service provider

When all else fails, if the phone still isn’t charging no matter what you try, take it into an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider so they can inspect it. It’s possible that the phone requires a new battery, which is inevitable, especially with a phone that you have had for many years. It’s also possible for newer iPhones to experience battery issues as well, like a faulty battery, in which case it might be covered under warranty. You can replace an iPhone battery yourself if you really want to. But that involves some risk and it’s much simpler to take it to a professional, especially if the phone is still under warranty and the cost of a repair or replacement is covered.

What to do if you get the accessory isn’t supported message?

Sometimes, you’ll plug an iPhone in and nothing happens. Other times, however, you might see a message that reads “your accessory isn’t supported or certified” message. This can happen for a few of the aforementioned reasons, like the phone’s charging port is dirty or damaged, the charging accessory is defective or damaged, the charger isn’t Apple-certified, or the USB charger you’re using isn’t designed to charge devices like the iPhone.

What to do if the phone only charges to 80 percent?

An iPhone running iOS 13 or later uses Optimized Battery Charging, which is designed to help slow the rate of battery aging. It works through machine learning, which understands your typical charging routines. It then charges slowly beyond the 80 percent mark when it predicts that the phone will be connected to a charger for a longer period of time, like overnight. The feature can also limit charging above 80 percent to ensure that the battery doesn’t overheat. The latest iPhone models like the iPhone 15 series also have an 80 percent limit feature, which you can set to automatically stop the iPhone from charging beyond that percentage. Check your settings to see if this is on, which could be why the phone isn’t charging beyond that point.

Keep your iPhone battery healthy

Take measures to keep your iPhone battery healthy and hopefully prevent an issue with the battery not charging, or at least delay it. Batteries do degrade over time, and chances are that an iPhone which is many years old will eventually require a battery replacement. But before you resort to visiting a service provider or trying to change it yourself, double check that the issue isn’t being caused by something else, like the charging cable, charging block or port, or an outdated OS.