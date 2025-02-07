The Raspberry Pi Pico might seem small and simple compared to the bigger Pi models, but it has some cool features that make it ideal for specific projects. Unlike the full single-board computer (SBC) form factor of the primary Raspberry Pi models, the Raspberry Pi Pico takes the form of a microcontroller.

This means it can be used more flexibly to power things, process inputs and outputs, and control hardware. This gives you more options when working with electronics or building systems that need to be quick and efficient. Here are seven scenarios where a Pico would be better-suited than the standard Raspberry Pi, and how you can use these advantages to improve your projects.

7 Explore the Pico's low-power benefits

Learn why reduced energy consumption is great for longevity