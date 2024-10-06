I've been a longtime Microsoft Windows user for more years than I wish to count, certainly many more than the ten years since Windows 10 was released and introduced us to free upgrades. In that time, I've seen the change from running alongside MS-DOS to GUI refinements, missteps, and sidesteps, and the wonder of stability that is Windows 11. I've used every major version (yes, including Windows ME), but while Windows 11 crashes less often for me and lets me swap hardware with complete abandon, it's becoming more and more annoying to use. Things like how many years it's taken to move the Control Panel over to the Settings app, and it's still not finished, but that's a minor annoyance compared to these other issues that might make me move over to macOS for good.

7 Intrusive advertising

Get off my Start menu, Microsoft

Microsoft has a near-monopoly on the desktop operating system market, with Statista estimating that, as of February 2024, around 72 percent of personal computers run one version or another of Microsoft Windows. That's even after a decade of decline fueled by the rise of macOS, as Windows had closer to 91 percent of the market in 2013. So what has Microsoft done with that market-leading position? It uses it to serve intrusive advertising, like ads on the Start menu in Windows 11, or "suggested apps" and "tailored experiences," ads on the lock screen, or Windows 10 users getting unskippable, full-screen ads telling them to upgrade to Windows 11.

Microsoft stuffing ads for other Microsoft services into Windows features isn't just bad design; it's monopolistic behavior.

Let's be crystal clear here: Microsoft stuffing ads for other Microsoft services into Windows features isn't just bad design; it's monopolistic behavior. This is the same type of behavior that got the Redmond-based company in hot water with the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) in 1998 for shipping Windows with Internet Explorer as the only web browser option at a time when multiple companies were fighting for a share of the burgeoning home internet market. Sure, Apple does the same with Safari but they only controlled a minuscule percent of the desktop operating system market back then, and Google Chrome is still the world's most popular browser regardless of operating system shenanigans.

But back to the point, Microsoft could, and does, advertise on the web and TV like everyone else. But unlike everyone else, they can also advertise inside the Start menu, File Explorer, or the Settings app, and nobody else can. That's disgraceful behavior and shows that Microsoft hasn't learned its lesson from all those years ago.

6 Insisting I search the cloud

I want files on my local drive when I search

It's not just advertising in the Start menu that is a constant annoyance to me. Like many, I prefer to use the Start menu search tool to find the apps, games, and documents that are on my computer instead of having multiple pinned apps. So imagine my surprise when trying to search for something on the Start menu returned Bing web results as well. Not only were they often links to the purchase pages for software I'd already paid for, downloaded, and installed, but they were the first results in the list. If that wasn't bad enough, sometimes the search didn't even return the link to the app I knew was installed.

Even Windows ME was more user-friendly, and that crashed if you looked at it funny.

I can only imagine this is some scheme to increase Bing search user numbers, because it's one of the worst user experiences I've ever had in all of my years of computing. Even Windows ME was more user-friendly, and that crashed if you looked at it funny. Maybe it's also a way to push users to use the Search icon that sits on the taskbar next to the Start menu, but that feels like duplicating a function for the sake of it.

Thankfully, there's a way to disable it, but Microsoft doesn't make it easy to find. In fact, you probably won't find it if you look unless you follow an online guide like this one to disable Bing search from our sister site, MakeUseOf. It does require a little bit of registry editing, but it won't take long, and then your Start menu will be (mostly) functional again when you search for things.

5 Adding new buttons to the taskbar

Only I should be able to do this