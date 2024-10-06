The number of Wi-Fi 7 devices on the market is about to spike considerably, as the iPhone 16 range gets into more hands. That might make you wonder if all you need is a good Wi-Fi router or perhaps a mesh network to make your best home network. In theory, that might work, but no plan ever survives contact with reality.

Even if you're planning on using the fastest Wi-Fi version, you'll probably want to plan out at least some Ethernet cable runs. While Wi-Fi 7 can outpace nearly all home Ethernet solutions, it's still prone to the same issues as other wireless connections, like congestion, interference, and more. To get the absolute best performance out of your home network, it's time to pull some cables. Let's break down what you need to consider before you start.

7 Plan the drops

Time to figure out where to put the wires

Before you buy cables or decide whether to pay a professional to do the work for you, you'll want to figure out where the Ethernet jacks should be situated. To start your thought process, decide if you want most of the backbone wired or a mesh network backbone. If you want mesh, you might only need to plan a few cable runs from where your internet connection enters the house to one or two strategically placed rooms around your home. That way, you can plug the mesh nodes into Ethernet in that location and still have all of your wireless bands to use for devices. If you want more wired devices, you can run cables from the nodes to a network switch and to the new devices. This works pretty well if you use mostly wireless devices or don't want wall jacks in all of your rooms, but it does mean having to run cables a second time if you want more wired devices.

You could also decide that you want your devices to be as wired as possible from the start. In that case, you will need to figure out where your networking equipment is going to live, preferably in a rack in a closet near where your internet comes into the home. In that case, you'd want to decide how many devices in each room need a wired connection. Then, it's time to decide how the cables are going to run to those walls. Do you have a basement or attic you could route them through? Or any interior walls that line up on every floor, so you could easily drop cables straight down? It's also worth deciding if you want all the cables to come from one centralized location, or if you want a secondary switch for each floor.

You could drop CAT 6e cables in for 10GbE speeds, or decide you want to future-proof somewhat and pull some fiber cables through at the same time. The cost of the cabling is fairly low compared to the overall cost of getting it pulled through your walls, and then you don't have to worry about redoing it at some point in the future.

6 Decide where your APs are going

You'll want one for each section of your home