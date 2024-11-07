Even with the prices of the best SSDs coming down to affordable levels, we all still want the best performance and lifespan out of our super speedy SSD storage solutions. They're no longer as prone to wearing out as they were when first introduced, but some simple tips can get a longer effective lifespan from the silent storage drives and even some additional performance. The awesome thing? None of these tips cost anything to implement, and they all take relatively little time, so you can get them enabled and then move on with your day.

7 Enable TRIM

You don't have to defrag SSDs but this setting is essential

As you use your computer over time, the files on your storage drive get chunked around to fill available space, which for hard drives meant you needed to defragment them every so often. This would shift data around on the drive to be contiguous for files, improving search and loading times. But with SSDs, the way data is read doesn't make much of a difference if the data is split across different sections of the drive. However, you can run the same optimizing tool to run a TRIM process on the SSD, which essentially marks the empty space on the drive as ready to use, so the firmware knows where to store data first.

6 Disable indexing

Windows indexing was intended for slower drives

Windows Search can be useful, but the indexing program that's used was written for slower drives and isn't really as necessary for SSDs. That means you can comfortably turn it off, without much of a hit to system performance. What you will gain though, is fewer writes and reads of your SSD's cells, which should mean a little bit more lifetime for your drive. Open up Services, select Windows Search and Stop the service, then set it to Disabled instead of the default setting. That way, it won't start automatically when you turn your computer on, and your system will be a little bit better for it.

Get the best performance available

As with many computing devices, SSD storage drives use firmware instructions to control their normal operation. Updates are infrequent compared to how often you update your smartphone, but they do happen, and when they do, it's always to fix some big issue with either performance, longevity, or security. These firmware updates don't come automatically through Windows Update like some device drivers do, so you'll need to check the manufacturer's website every so often to find out if one has been released. Or you could just install the manufacturer's utility, which should notify you if there is an update to perform.

4 Enable write caching

Caching makes data access faster

One setting that's important for peak performance is write caching, which uses your system memory to improve the performance of your SSD while it's receiving data for writing. The only real drawback is that if power is interrupted to your device while data is being written, you could lose some of it, which is never a good thing. But with laptops or desktops (especially if connected to a UPS), the risk of data loss is small. To enable it, open up Device Manager and right-click on your SSD. On the Policies tab, there's a checkbox for Enable write caching on the device, and once it's ticked, the setting is on. Again, the only thing to watch out for is power outages, so keep that in mind. If you live in a place where power outages are common, invest in an uninterrupted power supply, or decide if you want to leave this performance boost turned off.

3 Adjust power plan

Make sure it's SSD optimized

Your PC's power plan holds a bunch of settings that help with either efficiency or performance, and one is particularly important for when you have SSD storage drives. That's the Turn off hard disk after setting, which usually has a number of minutes before it would park the platters on a hard drive to save power. On SSDs, there are no moving parts to park, so you can set this to 0, which means Windows will never try to lower its power state, keeping it ready and waiting for data transfer to happen. That keeps your system at peak readiness for when you need it, whether that's for work or for loading your favorite game. While you're in that menu, also change PCI Express - Link State Power Management to Off, because that will keep any NVMe SSDs ready for action.

2 Run the Disk Cleanup Tool

Clear out the crud that accumulates for more storage