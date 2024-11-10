One of the big parts of parenting is teaching our kids how to behave in various situations, and that also includes the digital realm. Whether they're using a laptop for schoolwork, a Chromebook for in-class assignments, or using their first smartphone, it's important that our kids know how to stay safe online. Part of this is using inbuilt parental controls to limit exposure to the more salacious parts of the internet, but it's also about talking to our kids about ground rules, how to spot scams and other issues, and most importantly, that they can always come to us if they feel unsafe wherever they are.

7 Teach good habits

The best security begins with healthy habits

If you spent any time watching 80s cartoons, you know that knowing is half the battle. And when the battle is about the importance of cybersecurity, simply putting parental controls and other restrictions on online activities isn't going to work. Your kids will find ways around these safeguards, as they were raised in a high-technology environment and often have a better grasp on technology than you do. That's why it's essential to teach and model good online habits from the get-go so that your kids learn how to navigate the digital realm safely.

It'd be unrealistic to expect your kids to follow the rules all the time, just as it is in in-person interactions. But every misclick, infraction, or wayward glance is a teachable moment for how to behave appropriately instead of dishing out punishment. Studies show that allowing your kids to take ownership and learn from issues leads to better outcomes, and we all want the best for our kids.

6 Use parental controls

It's all too easy to stumble onto things accidentally