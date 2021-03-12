7-Zip, the open source file archiver, is now available for Linux

An official build of 7-Zip is now available for Linux x86, x86-64, ARMv7, and ARM64 architectures, extending the popular open source file compression program from PCs running Microsoft Windows to thousands of Linux-powered devices, including Chromebooks and the Raspberry Pi.

Linux users have been able to use the 7-Zip archive (*.7z) for a while using applications like p7zip, thanks to the open architecture of the file format. But since the release of 7-Zip 21.01 alpha, developers, system-admins, and Linux enthusiasts can get the Linux binary of the program directly from 7-Zip’s website and enjoy the native support. You can invoke it under a container, a remote machine, or even under Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

The complete changelog for the 21.01 alpha build of 7-Zip (released on March 9, 2021) is as below:

The command line version of 7-Zip for Linux was released.

The improvements for speed of ARM64 version using hardware CPU instructions for AES, CRC-32, SHA-1 and SHA-256.

The bug in versions 18.02 – 21.00 was fixed: 7-Zip could not correctly extract some ZIP archives created with xz compression method.

Some bugs were fixed.

As the Linux version becomes a standard offering, you can expect the release mechanics to fall in line with official 7-Zip releases. Given the fact that p7zip was last updated in 2016, it is indeed a wise move by 7-Zip developer Igor Pavlov to take matters into his own hands and release official Linux binaries based on the latest 7-Zip codebase. However, the developer has yet to publish the source code for this version. As mentioned in the release discussion thread (via Bleeping Computers), Pavlov self-admittedly doesn’t work with Linux, which means an official build system for the port will take some time to appear. Although p7zip’s build script can be adapted to compile 7-Zip on Linux, it mightn’t be a suitable solution in the long run.