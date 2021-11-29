Save $700 on the 75-inch Sony X95J TV as part of Cyber Monday sales

Looking to buy a 75-inch TV for your living room this Cyber Monday? Amazon and Best Buy are offering the 75-inch model of Sony’s flagship 4K LCD TV — the Sony X95J — at a massive discount of $700. You can buy it for just $2,298, down from its typical retail price of $2,998. This is the lowest price yet for the television.

Being a Sony flagship television, the X95J has a lot going for it. It has a nice design and excellent build quality. The VA-type panel of the TV enables it to have a great contrast ratio, which is further improved by full-array local dimming. The company is also using its X-Wide Angle Filter technology to enhance the viewing angles of the TV as VA-type panels typically have narrow viewing angles.

The television also offers high brightness in both SDR and HDR so that you will enjoy content without glare, even in well-lit rooms. Speaking of HDR, the X95J comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support, which will enable the TV to provide the best experience on a wide range of high-dynamic-range content.

Other features include the Google TV platform, eARC support, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a native 120Hz panel. Unfortunately, variable refresh rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) are currently missing, but they are said to be coming via a future update. That said, if you plan to use PS5 with the TV, a feature called Auto Genre Picture Mode (AGPM), which is like ALLM but only for PS5, is already available via a firmware update for the TV.

