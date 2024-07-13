Key Takeaways Start screen on Windows 8 was hated due to lack of Start button and PC-unfriendly UI.

Windows Store lacks apps, suffers bugs, and is generally unnecessary for users.

Forced automatic updates and intrusive ads are among the many bothersome features of Windows.

Microsoft’s Windows lineup of operating systems has evolved a lot since the days of Windows 1.0. We’ve gone from the old-school DOS-based kernel of the pre-Windows 2000 family to the more feature-laden Windows NT kernel that’s used in the latest version of the OS. Heck, even the Start menu has undergone so many revisions that the one on Windows 11 barely resembles its predecessors.

However, not all the changes to the Windows ecosystem are welcomed by the user base. Whereas some new functionalities ended up gaining a lot of appreciation from the community, other additions were frowned upon by almost every Windows user. So, here are eight recent additions to the Windows family that not only failed to impress their audience but also received a lot of flak from aficionados.

8 Start screen

The major culprit responsible for Windows 8’s ill reputation

Close

Windows 8 is one of the most reviled operating systems in recent times, and the replacement of the Start menu with a huge Start screen was one of the main reasons why it was universally hated. The lack of a Start button, which had become a staple feature of Windows by now, infuriated many, and so did the removal of power buttons from the Start screen.

Although some users liked the new Tiles interface, not everyone shared the same sentiment. Not to mention, the Start screen UI (and by extension the overall Windows 8 experience) was optimized for touch devices rather than full-fledged PCs. The only silver lining was that Microsoft learned from its mistakes and went back to a more conventional Start menu in Windows 10.

7 Redesigned context menu

That lacks many essential options

Just like the Start menu, the context menu that appears when you right-click on the desktop has been a part of the classic Windows experience for years. Sadly, when Microsoft overhauled the ensign elements of Windows 11, the tech giant decided to modify the context menu as well. And the result was less than pretty.

In a bid to provide a more clutter-free experience for users, Microsoft butchered the number of options and settings you could access via this neat interface. Thankfully, it’s still possible to open the legacy menu in a variety of ways, and you can even modify the registry values to get rid of the new interface.

6 Cortana

A terrible digital assistant, unlike its video game namesake