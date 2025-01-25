Photoshop offers endless creative control over your projects, but even experienced users develop bad habits. As a 25-year veteran of Photoshop, I still occasionally catch myself falling back on old habits that I picked up early in my career. Many of these mistakes stem from early learning stages, especially for those who are self-taught users or don’t use Photoshop day-to-day.

Sometimes, the challenge lies in falling behind on new features or tools, especially when tight deadlines push you to stick to familiar workflows. Recently, while working on a print-on-demand project for my own art—a personal project I had put off for far too long—I found myself reflecting on how hard it used to be to make time for projects like this. Bad habits I’d picked up over the years often sucked up my personal time and made completing my own work feel impossible. Here are some bad Photoshop habits I’ve struggled with over the years and how I fixed them.

8 Erasing instead of using masks

Masks are your best friend