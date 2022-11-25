If you're looking for some charging accessories for Black Friday, these eight are some of the best.

Keeping your electronics powered is pretty important, and if you've bought a lot during the Black Friday sales, you might be wondering how you're going to end up charging all of it. We've put together a list of some of the best charging peripherals we spotted on sale, and we kept it to a budget of $30 or below as well!

Belkin 30W GaN USB-C charger - $14.99 ($15 off)

Belkin 30W GaN USB-C charger $14.99 $29.99 Save $15 This GaN charger from Belkin features a compact design and foldable prongs for easy portability. It’s powered by GaN technology and delivers up to 30W of power to your iPhone, MacBook, and other USB-C-compatible devices. $14.99 at Best Buy

First on our list is a Belkin 30W GaN USB-C charger. It'll fast charge basically anything thanks to its USB Power Delivery support, including an iPhone, your MacBook, and other USB-C compatible devices too.

This charger uses gallium nitride (GaN) technology, meaning it's much smaller and produces less heat than a typical smartphone or laptop fast charger at the same wattage. At the same time, its ample 30W output means it can provide enough juice to power a MacBook Air in addition to phones, tablets, or earbuds.

Belkin 40W Dual Port USB C Wall Charger - $18.99 ($11 off)

Belkin 40W Dual Port Charger $18.99 $29.99 Save $11 This dual-port Belkin 40W charger supports two USB-C devices at a time, packing foldable prongs for portability. It's USB-C PD 3.0 certified and supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) too. $18.99 at Amazon

This Belkin 40W dual-port charger will fast charge devices with USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 and supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) as well. That means it'll fast-charge your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy devices, Google Pixel smartphones, and more. Its two USB-C ports means that you can charge two things at once, though keep in mind that it only supports up to 20W per port.

OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger - $29.99 ($10 off)

OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger $29.99 $39.99 Save $10 The OnePlus 80W SUPERVOOC charger is one of the fastest car chargers around. It uses SUPERVOOC protocol to deliver 80W MAX output power through the USB-A port, and up to 30W max output via the USB-C port. You can use both ports at the same time to charge two devices simultaneously. $29.99 at Amazon

This one is specific to OnePlus phones, but if you have a OnePlus device that supports 80W SUPERVOOC, then this might be worth picking up. It comes with two ports, one USB-A port and one USB-C port. The USB-C port outputs at 30W maximum, whereas the USB-A port is what can push 80W of power to your smartphone.

Anker USB-C Car Charger 40W PowerIQ 3.0 - $18.99 ($10.33 off)

Anker USB-C Car Charger 40W $18.99 $29.32 Save $10.33 The Anker 40W USB-C car charger supports the company's PowerIQ 3.0, meaning that it supports fast-charging Apple devices, USB PD-compatible devices, and Samsung, too, You get two 20W charging ports for a total output of 40W. $18.99 at Amazon

If you'd like a more generic car charger, then the Ankier 40W USB-C car charger might be more up your alley. It has two 20W charging ports for a total output of 40W, and it has Anker's proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 technology. That means it supports USB Power Delivery, Qualcomm Quick Charge, and Apple's iPhone fast charging.

Mophie 15W Wireless Charging Pad - $19.99 ($20 off)

Mophie Wireless 15W Charging Pad mophie Wireless 15W Charging Pad $19 $39.99 Save $20.99 Mophie is well-known for its power banks and wireless chargers, with the Wireless 15 Charging Pad being an excellent choice for the Galaxy S21. It provides up to 15W wireless charging, support for Qi-enabled devices, a compact and lightweight design, and a suede finish that’ll suit any modern home. $19 at Best Buy

If you'd like a wireless charger without breaking the bank, then it might be a good idea to look towards Mophie's own 15W wireless charging pad. It supports 15W wireless charging for devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and at $19, it's significantly cheaper than it normally would be.

Belkin Magnetic Portable MagSafe-compatible Wireless Charger Pad - $14.99 ($15 off)

Belkin Wireless Charger Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger $14.99 $29.99 Save $15 This MagSafe charger is cheaper than Apple's official charger and has a longer cable. You don't even need to buy a wall charger either, as it's included in the box! $14.99 at Amazon

If you want a MagSafe-compatible charger without paying the Apple tax, Belkin's magnetic wireless charger might do the trick. It's half price currently and even packs a charger in the box, so you don't need to worry about getting a wall adapter that has a USB-C port embedded.

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector - $25.99 ($10 off)

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector $25.99 $35.99 Save $10 This Anker Power Strip Surge Protector comes with 12 outlets for powering your appliances, along with two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port. Overkill? Maybe. Cool? Very. $25.99 at Amazon

Assuming you have a lot of technology, you'll likely need something to actually power and charge all of it. Anker's Power Strip Surge Protector comes with an insane 12 outlets for powering all of your appliances, and even throws in two USB-A ports and a USB-C port too. It's probably overkill for most users, but it certainly gets the job done.

SooPii 6-Port USB Charging Station Organizer - $26.59 ($16.40 off with coupon)

SooPii 6-Port USB Charging Station Organizer $26.59 $42.99 Save $16.4 If you have a lot of devices that need to be charged at once, then SooPii's 6-Port USB charging station organizer might make that a lot easier. $26.59 at Amazon

If you're looking for a way to charge all of your devices in a neat and tidy fashion, then SooPii's 6-port USB charging station organizer will do the job. It comes with six docks for charging things, along with two micro USB cables, two Lightning cables, and two USB-C cables. You need to enable the coupon to get an extra $3 off, so be sure to do that on the product page before adding it to your cart.