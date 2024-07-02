June was a busy month for product releases, especially if you're a fan of great laptops. The beginning of the month aligned with Computex 2024, the world's biggest computing trade show, and we got a glimpse of all kinds of new products and concepts. Later in June, the first wave of Windows on Arm laptops featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite chipsets debuted. Our reviews are in for two of the best ones — the Surface Laptop 7 and the Galaxy Book 4 Edge — and they've lived up to the hype. After hands-on testing 35 products in June 2024, these are eight of our favorites.
8 Beats Pill (2024)
A fun and sporty speaker that can rival JBL
The Beats Pill (2024) marks the triumphant return of Beats' portable Bluetooth speaker. It offers numerous improvements over the former Beats Pill+, including 24-hour battery life, USB-C charging and reverse charging, and quick pairing on iOS and Android. The sound quality is decent for the size and price, and the IP67 water-resistance rating makes it perfect for outdoor activities. Being that the Beats Pill has a ton of Apple-exclusive features, it's safe to say that at $150, it's a great value for iPhone users.
The new Beats Pill is the first Bluetooth speaker from the brand since the old Pill+ was discontinued in 2022. It retains the classic Pill design language while embracing the pill-shaped aesthetic for a more rounded look. The speaker now has improved water resistance, longer battery life, Find My and Find My Device support, and more.