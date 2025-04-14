As addicting battle royales and massive open world RPGs threaten to take over your life, escape from never-ending games with a brain-teasing puzzle instead. Some people might enjoy the lure of a 1000-piece jigsaw or a Sudoku book, but my favorite puzzles have always been found in puzzle games. I can’t say no to a puzzle-filled video game, especially one that doesn’t overstay its welcome. My favorite puzzle games can all be conquered in an afternoon (around four hours or less), with some offering more challenges than others.

Related 10 co-op games to play with your non-gamer partner Getting your non-gamer partner into video games might be tough, but these co-op games can grease the wheels

8 The Last Campfire

Source: Hello Games

The Last Campfire is one of those games I wish I could forget and experience for the first time again. Everything about it is a 10/10: the colorful indie aesthetic, the chill soundtrack, the not-too-challenging puzzles, and the heartfelt story. It finds you playing as a lost ember in search of meaning, and, along your way to light the last campfire, you’ll come across lost souls in need of your help. Don’t be fooled by the cute visuals; there’s real, moving emotion present in The Last Campfire.

It’s full of a couple dozen puzzles throughout the game–some difficult, but most easily solved–though they all feel varied enough. Some have you rearranging objects to platform through the puzzle, others involve manipulating light, and a handful involve moving statues around to deduce a solution. They all stand out in different ways, and the brevity of each puzzle lends The Last Campfire to quick gaming sessions to unwind with if you need a break in between other tasks.

7 The Gardens Between

Source: The Voxel Agents

Like The Last Campfire, The Gardens Between has a subtle-yet-affecting story. It follows a pair of young friends literally climbing over and combing through objects from their childhood spent together, like an old TV or a tire swing. The levels all feel personal to the pair, and over the course of the game’s short runtime, you’ll come to adore them and their friendship–your heart might even break by the end.

While The Gardens Between features 20 levels, the game can be completed in just an hour or two, depending on how challenging you find the puzzles. They all revolve around the game’s central mechanic–control over time. This time control is represented by the levels rotating as the pair of friends progress upward and through the levels. You’ll often have to rewind to manipulate objects or pause to let lightning strike across a stormy sky. They’ll progressively get more complex as the game goes on, but none of the puzzles should stump you for long.