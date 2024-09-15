A home lab is your own personal test environment. Depending on your needs and what you want to accomplish, you may want some different hardware to make the most of your lab. The main reason behind a home lab is that you can experiment with different technologies in a safe environment that you are in control of. If you are looking to advance your current IT skills or learn new ones, a home lab is a great way to make this happen.

A home lab generally consists of multiple pieces of hardware all connected to create one big environment. Of course, it will all depend on your individual needs as to how you build your home lab, but that is the great thing about it. There is no right or wrong, and the whole point is that you are in control and have what you need to support your own goals.

Home labs can be used for many things, from testing new network configurations to running virtual servers. You can stage web development projects, or store all your movies and photos while having them easily accessible to everyone on your network. The possibilities are endless, the dream is yours, and whether big or small, nothing is stopping you from starting your home lab.

Of course, you are going to need some hardware first. Your needs will dictate exactly which hardware you will need, but here are some of the main things to consider including in your home lab.

8 NAS

Easy-to-use mass storage

Close

This is one of the first things I would include. A good NAS will give you ample storage for your projects and can always be upgraded if you need more. You can use the NAS to store all your movies, photos, files, operating systems, games, server files, and more. Being able to access all of your files over your network, rather than having to plug a physical drive in every time you need something, is going to save you loads of time.

With a NAS, you can buy a pre-built unit or build your own using a mini PC, Raspberry Pi, or even an old computer or server you may have lying around. Building your own will also allow you to try different software and operating systems, such as Ubuntu, until you find your favorite.

7 Mini PC

Versatile mini powerhouse

Close

Considering a mini PC is also smart for your home lab. It gives you the added functionality of a full computer with a much smaller footprint. A mini PC can be used for several different tasks, making it a versatile must-have in some cases. Mini PCs also use much less electricity than older or larger hardware, so they are great for those who are conscious of energy efficiency.

You can use a mini PC to run different operating systems, such as Windows or Linux. You can even use them to install software such as Proxmox to give you the ultimate virtualization environment, or you could install Open Media Vault (OMV) to use your mini PC as a NAS storage drive.

6 Home Server

It doesn't have to be over the top