If you're trying to reduce the amount of cable clutter you have and just want all your devices to charge in one place, this charging station is going to be just the thing you need. It provides up to 200W of power and features 8 ports, and best of all, comes priced at an extremely affordable $28.

While this charging station is already pretty cheap at just $46, you can now save even more by scoring it a price that sits well below retail. Amazon is offering a special discount that drops it by 13%, and you can save an additional 30% off if you clip the digital coupon before check out. But you'll want to be quick, because at this price, this deal won't last long.

What's great about this 8-port 200W GaN charger?

It's tough to find a charger that gets everything right. But this 8-port charging station keeps things simple with a sleek and muted design that can work in any setting. There's a single slim power cord on the rear that plugs into the wall, and everything else is located in the front for easy access.

When it comes to ports, you're getting an even split here, with four USB-C and four USB-A. As mentioned before, this charger does offer 200W of power, but it's split between all the ports. But don't worry, you're still going to get a top charging speed of at least 65W, which means you're easily going to be able to charge up larger devices like laptops and tablets.

And since this utilizes GaN technology, you're going to get a safe charging experience, and it should stay relatively cool to the touch, even when used in peak situations. Now, as far as support goes, the charging station does come with three years of warranty, and a 90-day money-back guarantee. So if anything should go wrong, you'll be covered.

And if you want some other options, be sure to check out some of our favorites chargers that are great for laptops, phones, and tablets.