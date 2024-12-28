The Raspberry Pi is a rock star in the tech world, loved by both hobbyists and professionals for its exceptional versatility and easy-to-use interface. This tiny computer can do so much more than just basic tasks. You can set up a home media center, build robots, or even create your own software. Its adaptability makes it a superb choice for any project you have in mind. It’s also affordable and small, so you can build anything you want without breaking the bank or spending too much time on setup.

However, the Raspberry Pi is not just good for everyday use. It’s also an excellent tool for keeping your network safe. It can filter out malicious traffic and keep your data safe from hackers. Using the Raspberry Pi as a network firewall or intrusion detection system, you can protect your network and ensure everything runs smoothly. Whether you have a small home network or a big business, the Raspberry Pi is a great way to keep your data safe and sound.

8 Small form factor for effortless placement

Fitting into limited spaces with no compromise

Close

The Raspberry Pi is known for its tiny size. It’s about the size of a deck of playing cards, or even smaller if you opt for the Compute Module. This means that it can fit in places where a regular desktop computer or server can’t. It’s excellent for small home offices or tech closets already cluttered with cables and routers.

The Pi’s enclosure keeps it hidden, so you don’t have to worry about clutter. But it also has good network filtering capabilities, so you can keep your network safe. You can put it next to or behind your router, and it’s easy to wire up.

The Raspberry Pi is also very portable. If you need to move your filtering setup to a different place or if you need to change your home or office layout, the Pi is easy to carry and move. This makes it a great choice for people who want to experiment with network filters or for professionals who need a quick setup.

7 Low cost with significant budgeting benefits

Saving money while keeping vital features

The Raspberry Pi is a budget-friendly option for both hobbyists and IT professionals. You can get entry-level models for a fraction of the cost of high-end firewalls or dedicated filtering appliances. This way, you can experiment without breaking the bank.

Even though it’s cheap, the Pi can run powerful open-source tools like Pi-hole, Dnsmasq, and an Iptables firewall. These tools can block domains, change DNS routing, and do other cool stuff that some of the more expensive commercial solutions can’t. For the ultimate protection, OPNSense runs well on even the entry-level Raspberry Pi 4B or 5. So, you can stretch your budget and add more stuff to your network without spending a fortune.

The Pi is also really long-lasting. If you decide to get a newer model in the future, you can use the old one for something else, like a VPN server or a secondary DNS node. This way, you’re not wasting money and always learning and experimenting with your network.

6 Low power usage keeps costs down

Operating efficiently for 24/7 traffic filtering