Many people want to avoid paying for the Microsoft 365 office suite and use something that’s free and open-source. LibreOffice is an excellent choice for those on a tight budget, such as students, or anyone who doesn’t need fancy features.

At the same time, when you think about how you use your computer every day, Microsoft 365 is still better in some significant ways. It’s easier to format documents and work with others on the same document, even if they’re not in the same office. So, before you decide to switch to the open-source LibreOffice suite, think about what you really need and how well it may work for you.

8 Adjusting to a different user experience

The learning curve impacts productivity for longtime Office users

Close

Switching to LibreOffice might feel like stepping into a new world if you’ve been using Microsoft Office for a while. The menus are organized logically, but the interface differs from the familiar Ribbon layout. This can make it hard to find specific formatting tools or apply advanced styles.

Over time, you might get used to LibreOffice’s quirks, but there can be a bit of a learning curve at first. People who are used to the smooth workflow of Microsoft Office might find themselves spending more time searching for features and changing their habits to use new commands.

These small inefficiencies can add up and slow you down in a busy work environment. It takes time and effort to retrain your brain and muscle memory, and it can even reduce your productivity in the short term. If you prefer a familiar and polished interface, LibreOffice’s different look and feel might not be for you.

7 Stumbling with text and layout formatting

Challenges maintaining document fidelity across multiple office platforms

Although LibreOffice tries to match Microsoft Word formatting, the results aren't always ideal

LibreOffice does its best to keep documents looking the same as they did in Microsoft Word, but sometimes, tricky formatting can mess things up. Fonts, spacing, and special designs can change or get out of alignment, making the pages look weird. In professional settings, these slight differences can greatly affect how a presentation or proposal looks.

Word files also have some cool features like SmartArt graphics and fancy style sets that don’t work well in LibreOffice. This means you might have to change the document a lot or redraw essential parts to keep it looking the way you want it. When people expect everything to remain the same, this can be very unpleasant (not to mention time-consuming).

LibreOffice’s native file formats are usually stable, but working with various people may be tricky. If you share documents with people who only use Microsoft Office, you might run into formatting problems every time it's edited. This can get really frustrating after a while, and it might make you want to stick with Microsoft Office even though it’s not free.

6 Struggling with intricate spreadsheet operations

Limited macro support and missing advanced data analysis features

LibreOffice Calc lacks many of the advanced macro and data analysis features offered by Excel

For advanced users, Microsoft Excel is more than just a data entry tool. It’s a robust platform with formulas, pivot tables, and automation through Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) macros. While LibreOffice Calc has some advanced features, it often doesn’t match Excel’s full capabilities. Complex macros can sometimes be tricky to use, and users might have to rewrite the code or find other ways to do things.

This difference becomes even more noticeable when using specialized Excel add-ons or dynamic array formulas. Professionals who work with complex financial models, large datasets, or industry-specific analytics might find that they can’t do everything they need to do with LibreOffice. Without tools like Power Query or Power Pivot, they might miss out on essential data insights.

Even simple tasks like importing data from other sources or refreshing specific queries can feel more time-consuming in LibreOffice. The extra steps and fewer features add up to slow down your workflow. So, for serious data analysts, Calc might not be as helpful as it could be.

5 Making complex presentations less impactful

Limited multimedia options reduce the overall quality of visual storytelling