If you're a PC gamer, then there's a very high chance that you use Steam as your primary game launcher. Steam has always been at the forefront of PC gaming, and it continually includes new features for the platform to keep gamers happy.

Unfortunately, a lot of these useful features are left in the settings menu and aren't toggled on by default. But if you're looking for ways to improve your experience on Steam, then you definitely need to turn on these settings.

8 Set up Steam Guard

A better way to secure your account

Having a strong password on any platform is really important to keep hackers at bay. But a password may not always be enough, so if you value having better security on Steam, then you should definitely use Steam Guard. Steam Guard acts as two-factor authentication for the platform, and anytime you want to access your Steam account on a new device it will send you a code or let you scan a QR code to prove that it's really you.

You can enable Steam Guard by going to Steam > Settings > Security > Manage Steam Guard Account Security. Now, when you log onto a new device, it will send you a code to confirm that it's you. If you want a more streamlined approach, then you can download the Steam mobile app on your phone, which will let you scan a QR code to authorize new logins.

7 Join Steam Beta

If you’re a long-time Steam user, and you want to stay up-to-date when new features come to the platform, then you should definitely sign up for Steam Beta access. Steam Beta will grant you features that are still in their testing phase.

Using the Steam Beta will give you early access to all the new features coming to Steam and also help improve the platform by providing feedback or reporting bugs. To enable it, go to Steam > Settings > Interface, click on the dropdown box for Client Beta participation and select the Steam Beta update.

6 Change your download restrictions

Download games whenever you want

It's always annoying when you want to play a game, but then have to wait a while for it to update first. Luckily, there is a setting that lets you play other games and use Steam functions while you wait for the update to finish. If you go to Steam > Downloads, you can toggle on the Allow downloads during gameplay setting.

However, if you're playing an online multiplayer game, like a competitive shooter, then this might not be a good setting for you to use, as it will slow down your internet. In this scenario, you should turn on the Schedule auto updates setting instead, which lets you set a time when you're not using your PC for Steam to update all your games. Then you won't have to wait for your games to update the next time you jump on to play.

5 Use local network transfers

For households with more than one gaming PC

If you have more than one gaming PC in your household, then you should use local network transfers instead of installing games on multiple different devices, especially if you have a Steam Deck. Modern games are usually quite large, and you may have to wait a while for a game to download if you don't have the fastest internet speeds.

Using local network transfer, you can easily and very quickly transfer your games to another device that's on the same network. This could be another gaming PC on the network, a laptop, or even a Steam Deck. To enable this, go to Steam > Downloads and toggle the Game File Transfer over Local Network setting.

4 Open Steam in Big Picture mode

A console experience for Steam users

Over the years, Steam has had to evolve to remain relevant for gamers who prefer playing on consoles. Enter big picture mode, featuring a more streamlined interface that is perfect for bigger monitors or TVs and can be used with a controller. You can turn on Big Picture mode by clicking on View > Big Picture mode.

But if you want a more streamlined approach, you can enable the setting which lets you start Steam in Big Picture mode. Just go to Steam > Settings > Interface to turn it on. Now you can scroll through your library using only your controller and if you want to go back to the normal Steam interface, simply press the home button on your controller.

3 Use Steam Link

For remote play and streaming