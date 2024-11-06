With AI tools and features in every creative software you’ll use from 2023 onwards, you might feel overwhelmed with the options. Although Adobe has a handful of helpful AI tools , there are a good deal of other software that offer AI tools to help you in your creative workflow. With these ways, you’ll learn some good AI techniques and where to find them.

Related 8 mind-blowing features in Photoshop I didn't know about (and they don't include AI) Not all Photoshop tricks are found with new technology updates. Here are some stunning features that will improve your Photoshop workflow.

8 Idea generation or storyboarding

Generative AI comes in handy for ideas and inspiration

Despite the ability of AI tools to be able to complete an entire visually creative project for you from scratch, I don’t recommend it. But I do recommend using AI to help with idea generation and storyboarding your ideas.

There are various forms of AI tools that can offer ideas — some in the form of text chatbots like ChatGPT, and others in the form of image generators like Adobe’s Firefly model, DALL-E, or Midjourney.

Storyboarding through AI helps if you struggle with staring at a blank page before starting a design, illustration, or other creative project. But these AI tools can help relieve that pressure, inspire you, and help you on the way to drawing up your next best creative idea.

7 Quick copywriting or captioning

Don’t let writing be a burden

So long as you’re not using the writing for true marketing, copywriting, or labeling it as human-written journalism, many AI tools’ text generators can really help you in a pinch when you don’t know what to say.

Programs like Adobe Express and Canva both have text prompts built into them, with the former offering a caption box before scheduling your posts online that can be written or editing with AI. Super handy.

As a writer myself, I don’t condone relying on AI text generators for long form writing or marketing, but it’s good to treat as a starting point or for shorter elements of text, like social media captions.

6 Image upscaling

Image quality can be higher than ever

In the modern day with high megapixel phone cameras, DSLRs, and decades of improved media online, it’s not often you need a better quality photo. But if you’re downloading images from the internet, they might not all be as high quality as you require.

AI image upscaling tools are found in almost all creative software. While you can enhance with many different tools, not all of them are equal, and AI-based tools are especially good at producing sharp upscaling results. You can find image upscaling in many tools such as Topaz Labs, Kittl, and almost all other creative software using AI. An upscaled image can be printed at much bigger sizes without deterioration and pixelation.

5 Product mockups

Save time, money, and materials by making mockups with AI

Product photography and mockups can cost money and take time to produce great results. If you’re creating -shirts, for example, you might not have the budget to get printed samples of every design you create — but using AI, you can create realistic mockups of the design for your product images.

The same can be used for product photography. If you have the product but don’t have a photography studio or a suitable background for product photos, you can easily use AI to recreate a background that fits with your product. Adobe Photoshop has many tools that let you do both of these things; however, some tools online are specifically for product mockups, like ProductScope AI Labs which is targeted towards product marketers generally.

4 Photo restoration

Restore photos from the past to modern standards and quality

This is a wholesome use of AI, and one that can be important to many people. Photo restoration has seen an uproar since the pandemic, and due to this there are more websites and tools that offer it.

The addition of AI in creative software means restoring photos in both color and quality is now easier than ever. It could be done before using a slew of tools across programs like Photoshop, but it would take hours of painstaking work. Now it can be achieved in a few minutes.

Photoshop has neural filters — these use both AI and Machine Learning (ML) — for photo restoration, under the Photo Restoration, JPEG Artefacts Removal, and Colorize filters. You’ll also find tools like Picsart and TopazLabs offer AI photo restoration features.

3 Video creation and editing

Editing videos is a process that takes hours to perfect. The addition of various AI video tools can not only claw back hours of your time, but it also makes your editing process much easier overall.

Adobe Premiere Pro has many AI features, including a recently announced AI generative video extension, using AI Firefly Video technology. Other AI tools found within Premiere Pro include auto-captioning, object removal and addition, text-based editing, speech-to-text, audio enhancements, and auto-reframing to resize your video for different aspect ratios.

Other video tools like CapCut on mobile offer great AI video editing and creation tools, but you might be giving up your privacy to use CapCut’s software .

2 Ensuring accessibility

AI can keep your designs up to standard

Accessibility is a huge consideration in successful visual design. Design for communication needs to communicate with everyone — using accessibility checkers is important, but to many it feels like an afterthought. Not all accessibility checkers use AI, but there are some that do which benefit you.

Some creative software now has built-in AI accessibility checkers for you. These come in the form of color palette checkers and color blindness viewing options, but even tools like speech-to-text and text-to-image generators are accessibility tools.

1 Recompose your images or photos

Easily fix slightly off photo composition

Close

One of the first AI features to appear across the board of creative software are recomposition tools for images. These include AI tools such as:

AI expand — to enhance your image’s borders and in-paint new imagery

AI background removal — smart border identification and smooth background removals

Generative Fill or Replace — add or replace elements to your images

Remove Distractions — Photoshop 2025’s specific removal tools

Auto-resize tools — multiple software offer this to duplicate your designs in new ratios for various outputs

Having tools to make these small changes quickly is a huge benefit of AI. If you’d be doing these things manually, it would or could take hours to achieve. The AI isn’t negatively impacting your artwork — although be wary that Generative Fill doesn’t always supply realistic results — and you’d be applying the same effects anyway, so utilize the AI tools available to you.

Related How to resize an image in Photoshop Resizing an image can be frustrating without the right tool. Here's how to resize images easily in Photoshop.

AI assists with streamlined creative workflows

Overall, without laying claim to any specific AI features, tools, or programs, AI assists you best with speed. It allows you to streamline your workflow from processes you already do, to get similar — or sometimes better — results, without the required hours of process to get there.

Whether it’s in video editing, laying out a document, recoloring elements, increasing quality, or something else, AI provides many options to keep integrity in your work while benefitting you to produce your best results.