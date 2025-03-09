I am admittedly a Windows fan and I think the latest version is the best one to date. However, I am also a realist and certain things bug me about Windows 11 features that probably shouldn’t have been added in the first place or were added later.

While some features are welcomed, like an improved Task Manager, phone integration, and tabs in File Explorer, others are not. Some so-called features seem like just a way to advertise Microsoft products, can make it challenging to change default apps, and limit your workflow. In addition to listing some of the features you don’t need and probably shouldn’t be included with Windows, I will show you how to disable them or use a workaround if one is available.

8 Start menu placement

Move it back to the left

When you first start Windows 11, the first glaring new feature is the placement of the Start menu. It is centered on the taskbar, not to the left as it was with Windows 10 and earlier versions. This is an annoyance because your muscle memory wants to click it in the left corner of the taskbar. This placement sets off many people starting on the new version of Windows. There is a fix, however. You can reset its position to orient it to the left. Open Settings > System > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors and change the dropdown to the left.

7 Taskbar Search

Search your system from one location

Microsoft must have thought the search box on the taskbar in Windows 10 was a success because it’s included on Windows 11. However, it takes up unnecessary space on your taskbar for searching you don’t need. To search, simply press the Windows key and type in your query. I don’t think this feature should have been included in the new OS. If you want to remove it, you can.

Like the Start menu, you can disable the taskbar search if you find it distracting from more important items. Head to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Search and set the dropdown to Hide.

6 Widgets board

One of the more irksome features