Before flagship GPUs became luxury goods priced over $1,000, there was the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, which changed the face of PC graphics in 2017. The successor to the already excellent GTX 1080 release the previous year, the GTX 1080 Ti represented a rare convergence of a transformative performance leap, relatively reasonable pricing, and unparalleled longevity.

After 8 years, you might consider it outdated, especially since it is outperformed by today's 60-class cards priced at $300. However, for gamers who're still rocking this iconic GPU, it's hard to part ways, since it can still prove its mettle in the latest titles. It might not be an "RTX" graphics card, but the most powerful GTX GPU for gamers is far from done in 2025.

The GTX 1080 Ti was a giant leap for the industry

Perhaps the greatest GPU ever released