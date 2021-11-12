AT&T announces its Black Friday deals, offers up to $800 off on the Pixel 6 Pro

Although Black Friday is still two weeks away, many retailers have announced their deals ahead of time. Some outlets have even started offering a few early Black Friday deals on smartphones, smart home devices, PC hardware, and more. AT&T has also now also joined the fray with some attractive deals on phones, wearables, tablets, and Chromebooks.

AT&T’s early Black Friday Deals begin today, i.e., November 12, and include offers on the new Pixel 6 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy S20 FE. If you’re an AT&T subscriber and you’re in the market for a new flagship smartphone, you can save up to $800 on your purchase by following the link below. Check out the following list for a quick overview of AT&T’s early Black Friday deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for free or up to $800 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (w/trade-in, installment plan)

Up to $800 off the Google Pixel 6 Pro (w/trade-in, installment plan)

Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (w/trade-in, installment plan)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $5 per month, no trade-in required (w/installment plan)

Up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (w/trade-in, installment plan)

Buy one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, get one free

50% off on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Live, and Buds Pro on purchase of a Samsung device

Buy two, get one free on select accessories

View all of AT&T’s early Black Friday deals

Starting November 19, AT&T will also offer the following deals:

Free Wi-Fi hotspot with new data line/plan

50% off the Google Pixel 6, no trade-in required (w/installment plan)

50% off Lenovo 300e Chromebook LTE (w/new line, installment plan)

The company has also announced the following deals for AT&T Prepaid and Cricket Wireless subscribers that will go live on November 19:

Cricket: All Android LTE Smartphones free for new customers who bring their number (plan requirements vary by device)

Cricket: Free 5G smartphones like the Cricket Dream when new customers bring their number on a $60/mo. plan

AT&T Prepaid: Free Samsung Galaxy A02s or AT&T Fusion Z for new customers who bring their number (in-store only)

AT&T Prepaid: Samsung Galaxy A12 or AT&T Radiant Max 5G for $49.99 for new customers who bring their number (in-store only)

AT&T Prepaid: Motorola one 5G ace for $99.99 for new customers who bring their number (in-store only)

In addition, if you purchase an AT&T Unlimited Elite plan after November 19, you’ll get a free HBO Max subscription. Some of the deals mentioned above are valid only for a limited period of time. Head over to AT&T’s announcement post for more information on limited-time offers and eligibility criteria.