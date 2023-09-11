Samsung QN900C 8K Neo QLED TV 85-inch model $6000 $8000 Save $2000 The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K smart TV is the company's latest top-of-the-line 8K TV in 2023. It has a sleek look with its bezel-less design, a gorgeous 8K panel, 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and more. $6000 at Amazon $6000 at Samsung

This is the TV you want if you're looking for the best 8K TV available right now. While most TVs typically offer 4K resolution, this model steps things up quite a bit by going to 8K. Furthermore, you're getting a massive 85-inch screen that feels expansive when watchings TV shows and movies. Despite its size, you're still getting a super sleek TV with plenty of connectivity options.

Now, for a limited time, you can save $2000 off the original price, bringing it down to $6000 during the Discover Samsung event. While this isn't cheap by any means, it's still a great price on next generation technology. You can find the TV discounted directly from Samsung or also purchase it from Amazon direct. So if you've been itching to get yourself the sharpest picture quality available, be sure to grab this deal while you can.

What's great about the Samsung QN900C 8K Neo QLED TV?

The Samsung QN900C is a stand-out TV that offers impressive resolutions and colors. The TV utilizes Quantum Mini LED technology for realistic color reproduction and the Neural Quantum Processor 8K can upscale things up to 8K for impressive resolution on all your favorite content. In addition to beautiful image quality, you also get great sound thanks to support for Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, and Symphony 3.0.

Despite its large size, Samsung manages to keep things looking incredibly sleek with its edge-to-edge 8K picture. You won't find any cords dangling in the back thanks to the brand's Slim One Connect. This box houses all the connections you'll ever need and can be housed out of sight, away from the TV.

If you're someone that's into gaming but doesn't own a console, you'll be happy to know that this TV support Samsung's Gaming Hub, which offers you instant access to game streaming services like Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more. This is going to be a TV that really has no faults, and can be enjoyed for years to come.

While you're looking at a big price tag here, you're still getting a really sweet deal during the Discover Samsung event, which knocks $2000 off the total price. Of course, if you're not looking for something quite as large, you can opt for the 65-inch and 75-inch models, which are also on discount. Just make sure to grab this deal while it lasts.