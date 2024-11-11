Key Takeaways The new 8BitDo keyboard has a full 108 keys, including the beloved Numpad.

It features a mix of old and new features, like volume control dials and an LED power indicator.

It's a charming retro design with programmable macro buttons, going for $119.99 on Amazon.

Have you checked out the retro 8BitDo mechanical keyboard? It's a delightful accessory that mixes modern-day conveniences with a sleek 20th-century look, and it definitely had its fans. Unfortunately, the unit didn't have a Numpad built onto the side, and while it's definitely a mechanical keyboard feature people can live without, I still love entering numbers with them. However, there's good news: 8BitDo is back with a new model, and the beloved Numpad is making its grand return.

The new 8BitDo mechanical keyboard features a full 108 keys

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the 8BitDo Retro 108 Mechanical Keyboard takes what we loved about the previous model and makes it even better. It still has that lovely retro look and mechanical keys, but now the Numpad is also along for the ride.

The 8BitDo keyboard is a nice mix of the old and new, with some modern-day features undergoing a "de-makeover." Want to adjust the volume or disable Bluetooth? You can, via the two stylized dials at the top right of the board. Want to see if power is reaching your keyboard? Take a look at the retro-styled LED bulb that lights up when it's ready to go like a Game Boy. The keyboard comes with two themes inspired by the NES and the Famicom, but both of them have full support for hotkeys and shortcuts for apps on your PC.

It's hard to talk about the 8BitDo without also covering the two giant red buttons that sit alongside it. These can be programmed with macros for performing common actions, much like how the A and B buttons on an NES controller handle all of your in-game actions. All in all, it's a charming piece of kit that's sure to delight anyone who loves old tech.

You can preorder your own over at Amazon for $119.99, with the launch planned for December 12th.