As cool as modern hardware is, there are plenty of examples of older tech had that a certain look and feel that still looks great today. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to bring the past into the present and re-live the technology that got us to where we are today. 8BitDo has been making retro mechanical keyboards for a little while now, and the company has just announced its new Commodore C64-themed keyboard that you can preorder right now.

8BitDo announces the Commodore C64 mechanical keyboard

Image Credit: 8BitDo

You can check out the keyboard for yourself on the 8BitDo website. The C64 keyboard model aims to balance both the cool retro look and modern creature comforts that we expect from a product released this side of the 21st century. You can use it on your computer or your mobile device with a Bluetooth connection, with a magnetic USB receiver you can store on the back of the keyboard when you're not using it. It also comes with a USB cable for a wired connection, macro support, and a volume dial on the top left.

At the same time, there are plenty of cool retro touches on the keyboard. For example, there's a stylized power light on the keyboard to let you know the PC is turned on. It also comes with a joystick and two large buttons which you can program to perform a key combination of your choosing. Plus, the colors have been faithfully recreated, all the way down to the rainbow strip across the top.

The 8BitDo C64 mechanical keyboard isn't available right now, but if you're interested, you can preorder your own on Amazon. The keyboard costs $109.99 and currently has a release date set for May 28, 2024.