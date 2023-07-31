Key Takeaways 8bitdo's new mechanical keyboards offer retro styling inspired by Nintendo's Famicom and NES consoles, providing a nostalgic experience.

The keyboards feature an 87-key layout, dye-sub PBT keycaps, Kailh Box V2 White switches, and custom mapping using 8BitDo's Ultimate Software V2.

The keyboards are compatible with Windows and Android, can be connected via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4Ghz, or wired, and come with a 2,000mAh battery lasting around 200 hours.

For a few years now, mechanical keyboards have been having a moment. While you can purchase prebuilt versions, the ability to build your own and customize the look and feel is a large part of the allure. Although some models can be costly, there are more affordable models that still offer a great experience. With that said, there's been a lot of companies getting into the mechanical keyboard business, leveraging their brand and sometimes even nostalgia. 8bitdo's new mechanical keyboards manage to make use of both of these elements, providing designs that are modeled after Nintendo's NES and Famicom game consoles.

As far as the keyboards go, you're getting an 87-key layout, dye-sub PBT keycaps, and Kailh Box V2 White switches. The keyboard will also feature custom mapping, making use of 8BitDo's Ultimate Software V2. Furthermore, you'll get around 200 hours of use from the 2,000mAh battery. In addition to the new two new keyboards, the company is also including its Dual Super Buttons — two large programmable keys. This device looks to mimic the look of the A and B buttons found on the controllers of the aforementioned Nintendo consoles.

As far as compatibility, you can use the keyboards with Windows and Android and can connect to it using Bluetooth, wireless 2.4Ghz, or wired. The 2.4Ghz dongle will come included with the keyboard and will offer the best performance if you're looking to go wireless. When it comes to pricing, the new keyboards are quite reasonable, coming in at $99.99. You can now order them directly from the 8bitdo website or Amazon, and they'll be shipping out on September 20, 2023. So if you're looking to spruce up your desk, be sure to pop in order now, because these could end up becoming very popular and selling out.