Key Takeaways 8BitDo released an Xbox-inspired keyboard and mouse combo with authentic details like the classic Xbox logo and colored arrow keys.

Both the keyboard and mouse feature design elements are reminiscent of the original Xbox console, which is perfect for retro Xbox gamers.

The 8BitDo Xbox keyboard is available for pre-order on Amazon for $119.99 and is set to be released on January 16, 2025.

Fans of 8BitDo keyboards have had an excellent month so far. Only a few weeks ago, the accessory company released a full 108-key version of its NES and Famicom keyboards, and now it's back at it again with a brand new model. This time, 8BitDo is taking that unique 2000s aesthetic of the original Xbox and reviving it as a modern-day keyboard alongside its own mouse.

8BitDo's Xbox-styled keyboard brings back memories of playing Halo

As announced by 8BitDo on its X feed, the company is releasing an Xbox-inspired keyboard and mouse combo. The company is well-known for making unofficial 'look-alike' hardware, but this one is particularly special as 8BitDo teamed up with Xbox itself to produce this combo. As such, no holds were barred when making this look as authentic as possible; the classic Xbox logo at the top right is a real treat, as are the face button-colored arrow keys. And yes, the keyboard comes with the giant A and B buttons that usually come with 8BitDo products.

The mouse doesn't slack on details, either. The side buttons are also color-coded like the original Xbox controller's face buttons, and the shape of the mouse gives me Master Chief vibes for some reason. As such, this is the perfect mouse and keyboard combo for the retro Xbox gamer.

If you want to get your own, head over to its Amazon page and pre-order the keyboard for $119.99. If all goes well, the keyboard should be released on January 16, 2025. And while 8BitDo claims the mouse is also available to preorder, it doesn't seem to have a release date or price set up on Amazon at the time of writing.