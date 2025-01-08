Your changes have been saved 8Bitdo Pro 2 $36 $50 Save $14 A fantastic controller that's perfect for Windows, Mac, and mobile devices. Right now, you can grab it at its lowest price as it drops to just $36. $36 at Amazon

This 8BitDo Pro 2 is one of our favorite controllers. Not only does it feel good in the hand, but it also manages to deliver great performance as well. But where it really shines is with its retro look and its versatility, with support for PC, Mac, Android, and iOS devices. While this controller usually has a retail price of $50, it can now be had for much less.

The discount comes from a third-party retailer on Amazon that's got it priced at $40, and is also offering an additional 10% off, bringing the total down to just $36 for a limited time. The product ships directly from the retailer, which seems to have a pretty good track record, judging from the review left. It's also offers fast shipping times as well. So if you've been thinking about buying a new controller, grab the 8BitDo Pro 2 for just $36 while you can.

What's great about the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller?

Now if you were a gamer in the late 90s and early 2000s, chances are you're going to recognize the design of this controller. While it might not be the fanciest controller out there, it does get the job done and is perfect if you're looking to just have a blast while playing some retro games.

Of course, this a controller built just for retro gaming and can be used on modern titles as well. As stated before, you're getting great compatibility here with the ability to pair with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices. As far as the sticks and buttons, you're getting the usual here, and there's even two programmable buttons located at the rear.

While you can use the controller wired, you can also use it wirelessly, and it can be recharged using the controller's USB-C port. As an added bonus, the controller has a removable battery that can be replaced just in case you have any issues down the line. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here. The 8BitDo Pro 2 really does have it all at a price that can't be ignored.

Just be sure to grab it at this price while you can because supplies are limited. And if you're on the fence or don't want to go with a third-party retailer, we have some other great controller recommendations that are worth taking a look at.