It's hard picking out a controller, especially when everyone has their own particular needs. But if you're looking for a solid performer that has some nostalgic charm, the 8BitDo Pro 2 is one going to be an excellent choice. You really can't go wrong with this model, offering compatibility with a wide range of products, like Windows PCs, Macs, Switch, Steam Deck, Android, iOS, and even Apple TV. Now, with all that said, you can probably start to understand why this is one of our favorite controllers of 2024.

Now, the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller isn't expensive by any means, which means it offers some solid value, but we still like grabbing it when it's on sale, which is a rare occurrence. Luckily, we're seeing a fantastic discount on this 8BitDo Pro 2 controller bundle that includes the unit itself, along with a travel case, which is now 20% off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. And if you've ever tried moving around with a controller, you'll know how handy a case can be. So grab it while you can during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event.

What's great about the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller?

Now, there are a lot of things to love about the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller. But the immediate thing that will catch your eye first is going to be its retro design that takes inspiration from consoles of the past. Now, if you don't like the Gray Edition controller that you see above, the good news is that there are a total of three different styles, so you'll be able to choose one that resonates with you the best.

When it comes to buttons and joysticks, you get a variety here with the standard D-pad, hall effect joysticks, and an assortment of buttons on the front. In addition, the controller also has shoulder and trigger buttons, along with two buttons on the rear that can be programmed to your liking. Overall, the controller feels comfortable, not cramming in too much, while having just enough.

While this controller can go wireless, you can also play it wired, as it utilizes a standard USB-C port for connectivity. And if you ever have any issue with your battery years from now, you can always replace it to get things back up and running again. Another convenient feature is that the controller features a physical switch that will allow you to easily change profiles, jumping from one platform to another with ease.

As stated before, this controller rarely gets a discount, and to be frank, this is the first time we've seen this bundle go on sale. So if this sounds like something you're looking for, you'll want to pick it up while it's still on sale. And if you like what you're seeing and don't need the case, you can buy just the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller by itself, and still score a decent deal that knocks 10% off its original price.