8BitDo Pro 2 controller can be reprogrammed from your phone

8BitDo has built a reputation for offering some of the best third-party Bluetooth controllers — sometimes even rivaling what’s offered by Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft. Now, the company is offering yet another excellent controller that you can reprogram from your iOS or Android device.

Building upon the success of the SN30 Pro+, the new 8BitDo Pro 2 controller makes customization so much easier. With the previous model (via Gizmodo), players had to connect the SN30 Pro+ to a computer with the company’s Ultimate Software in order to remap buttons and program custom macros. Then they could connect it to another device to actually start gaming. The Pro 2 lets you stay connected to a device and completely remap your buttons through the convenience of a mobile app.

Images: 8BitDo

The Pro 2 comes preloaded with up to three profiles that can be toggled by a button on the front of the controller. LEDs on the front will help indicate which profile is currently selected. The controller also features a four-way toggle switch on the back, so you can quickly change compatibility modes to play on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android devices. The Pro 2 is also compatible with macOS, Steam, and Raspberry Pi.

The design of the controller features a grippy textured back, rumble vibration, motion support, and a 1,000mAh rechargeable battery (via USB-C) that promises up to 20 hours of play. There are also two paddle buttons on the back, which you can program to perform any function you want, including triggering custom macros.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming experience, this is definitely worth checking out. 8BitDo’s Pro 2 controller is now available to preorder on Amazon for $50, with an estimated launch of April 12. The controller comes in gray, black, and a “G Classic” edition, which is essentially a color scheme inspired by the original Gameboy.