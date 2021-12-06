Get the 8Bitdo Pro 2 controller on sale today for $45

8Bitdo sells some of the best Bluetooth controllers around, especially for games that rely more on a directional pad than joysticks. The 8Bitdo Pro 2 is the company’s current flagship gamepad, with a large ergonomic design and support for multiple platforms, and now it’s on sale for $44.99. That’s only $5 below the original price, but this is only the second time it has gone on sale at Amazon, and it matches the previous all-time low.

The 8Bitdo Pro 2 isn’t too different than most other game controllers, except that the D-Pad is positioned where the primary joystick is located on most other gamepads. That makes it ideal for games where a D-Pad works better, like side-scrolling platformers and emulated titles for older consoles (such as the SNES, Game Boy/Game Boy Advance, and NES). There are still two joysticks and two sets of trigger buttons, so modern games are playable, but the 8Bitdo Pro 2 definitely shines with D-Pad games.

This controller works well with Windows, Mac, Switch, Android, and Linux.

The other main selling point with the 8Bitdo Pro 2 is the multi-platform support. Like most of 8Bitdo’s other controllers, the Pro 2 can switch between different software modes (with a small hardware switch on the back), giving it more versatility than most controllers. It can connect to Windows, the Nintendo Switch, macOS, Android, and most Linux PCs with Bluetooth support. Best of all, the controller uses USB Type-C for charging — no AA batteries or microUSB ports here.

