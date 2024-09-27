8Bitdo Pro 2 $25 $50 Save $25 The 8BitDo Pro 2 controller looks good, feels good, and is extremely versatile thanks to compatibility with Windows, Mac, Linux, Switch, and Android. Right now you can grab it for 50% off. $25 at Best Buy

The 8BitDo Pro 2 is one of our favorite controllers that you can buy for PC. Not only does it have a fantastic look that borrows from consoles of the past, but the controls are actually pretty good too. Best of all, you get great versatility, as the 8BitDo Pro 2 works with a variety of different operating systems, like Windows, Mac, and even Linux.

Furthermore, it can also work with the Steam Deck, other Apple products, the Nintendo Switch and Android devices. While this controller usually comes in at $50, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 50% off, dropping to just $25 for a limited time. Remember, this is a flash deal that only lasts for 24 hours, so you'll want to be quick if you want to pick it up.

What's great about the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller?

In addition to good looks, you also get some great hardware here too. The controller has been upgraded from the previous model, making use of hall effect joysticks that will be highly accurate and also last a long time. The buttons also feel good to the touch, providing great feedback that isn't too stiff or mushy.

The Pro 2 also added some buttons on the rear of the controller, providing users with a way to customize it to their liking. Using the 8BitDo software, users can also assign macros to the buttons as well. There's also a replaceable rechargeable battery that can be charged via USB-C.

If you want, you can also use a cable to connect as well. The controller also has a switch that allows it to switch profiles on the fly, making it easier to transition from platform to platform.

But what we really love right now is that this controller is down to its lowest price, with a discount that knocks 50% off. Again, you'll want to be quick, as this deal is part of a limited-time flash sale that will only be around for 24 hours.