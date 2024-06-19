8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard $70 $100 Save $30 This is the keyboard you want to get if you're looking for something truly unique. Not only do you get a retro design, but it also comes with a programmable button set that really sets it apart from others. The keyboard can now be had for its lowest price yet for a limited time. $70 at Woot

There are a lot of great keyboard options on the market, but if you're looking for one that's going to stand out from the crowd, then the 8bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is going to be it. This keyboard features a retro design that borrows its stunning look from Nintendo's Famicom and comes with a set of programmable buttons too.

And while it typically comes priced at $99.99, it can now be had for much less, with a 30% discount that drops it down to just $69.99 for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen on this model since its release, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the 8bitdo Mechanical Keyboard?

As you can see, this keyboard is a stunning beauty, offering a unique design that borrows from Nintendo's Famicom. Not only do you get a keyboard that looks good, but it's also extremely sturdy as well, thanks to its aluminum plate. And for those that want options when it comes to connectivity, you'll get three different ways to connect with Bluetooth, wired, and a 2.4Ghz option.

The latter is possible thanks to the included USB adapter, which can be used to create the most reliable connection if you're looking to go wireless. In addition to the above, you're also going to get a set of programmable buttons that can be used to initialize apps and macros. As you can see, the buttons also follow the same theme, and offer a great way to set this keyboard apart from others.

For the most part, this keyboard is going to be for someone that wants a pretty good typing experience but mostly wants something that is going to really stand out on their desk. As stated before, this keyboard usually comes priced at $99.99, but it can now be had for an absolute steal, with this limited-time discount that drops it to $69.99.