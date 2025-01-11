Your changes have been saved 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard $70 $100 Save $30 The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is a beautiful keyboard for fans of retro gaming, with this particular model taking inspiration from Nintendo's NES. It also comes with a set of extra large buttons that can be customized and this bundle includes a joystick as well. Right now, you can score a hefty discount that knocks $30 off for a limited time. $70 at Best Buy

Sure, mechanical keyboards are all the rage now, but most of them just look uninspired. It's not that often that you get to see designs that deviate from the usual, but this one from 8BitDo sure does go off the beaten path and even does it tastefully. The brand is known for making gaming accessories inspired by retro consoles like the NES, Famicom, and others.

As if you're a retro gaming fan, you'll instantly recognize the color scheme used here. Of course, it's not just about the design of this keyboard, as it also feels good to type on as well. Furthermore, it's easily upgradeable, comes with two unique buttons that can be customized, and now is getting a nice discount from Best Buy that drops it down to its lowest price to date at just $70.

What's great about the 8BitDo Retro mechanical keyboard?

As you can tell, the keyboard looks fantastic. And even has little additions like the physical knobs that bring a nice extra touch to the overall look and feel. At its core, you're getting a nice clicky mechanical keyboard that's comfortable to use and also has some options where it can be customized.

The keyboard is compatible with Windows and Android devices. And it even has accompanying software that can be used to really dial in the experience if needed. While the included key caps are good, you get the option to change them out to ones you love since they are hot-swappable.

For the most part, we loved the keyboard in our review, with very few complaints. Of course, pricing is going to be a big deal here because you're getting the bundle that comes with the customizable buttons, along with the joystick for a fantastic price of just $70. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.