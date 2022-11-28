8Bitdo SN30 Pro Want a retro feel with full function? Look no further than 8Bitdo's SN30 Pro Controller. With an old-school D-pad and two analog sticks, you can comfortably play any game on the Switch with this controller. $44.99 at Amazon

If you've been thinking about a controller that can pretty much do it all on any kind of device, 8BitDo's SN30 Pro is going to be the controller for you. The controller is on sale for an extremely limited amount of time, as it is part of Amazon's Lightning Deals. While it normally costs $44.99, the controller is discounted to just $33.99 as part of its Cyber Monday gaming deals.

The 8BitDo SN30 Pro has a familiar retro look and feel, modeled after the controller for the Super Nintendo / Super Famicom but adding nice modern touches like two thumb sticks and an extra set of left and right bumpers. As an owner of this controller, I can tell you that it feels good in the hand, and the buttons offer the right amount of feedback. But what puts this controller on top is its compatibility with pretty much anything you can throw at it.

The 8BitDo SN30 Pro is compatible with PC, Mac, and you can even use it on a Raspberry Pi. In addition, it's compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Android, and Steam. There are two versions of the controller that are now on sale, the Gray Edition and the G Classic Edition. Both versions offer the same features, just different color variants. While there is also a Pro 2 model, the Pro is more compact, making it easier to take with you when you're traveling.

Remember, this sale is only available for an extremely limited amount of time since it is an Amazon Lightning Deal, so once it's gone, it's gone. But that doesn't mean there aren't other options, be sure to check out some of the best Android controllers in our extensive roundup.