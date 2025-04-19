8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller $54 $60 Save $6 A wireless controller that can do it all, perfect for Windows and Android devices. Now on sale for a limited time. $54 at Amazon

While a keyboard and mouse have often become the preferred choice when it comes to gaming on a PC, sometimes the best way to play games is to use a controller. Now, we probably don't have to tell you, but there are plenty of different controller options, but we think this one from 8BitDo is going to be a solid choice.

Despite being a wireless controller, it offers excellent physical controls, along with lightning-quick response times. Perhaps most important is that this controller is now down to its lowest price, with a discount that drops it to just $54. While the discount might not be steep, this is the best price we've seen for this device. So get it now while you still can.

What's great about the 8BitDo Wireless 2 controller?

You're getting a controller that feels good and is comfortable to use for hours on end. While you can use this controller wired, you get impressive wireless connectivity thanks to the included 2.4Ghz wireless adapter, which can be used for Windows and will deliver the best performance with a 1,000Hz polling rate.

The controller is also quite versatile, and can be used with Android devices as well by connecting through Bluetooth. The controller comes equipped with TMR joysticks, along with triggers that can be adjusted, changing between "linear Hall Effect triggers and non-linear tactile triggers."

Of course, you get the usual set of buttons, bumpers, and a D-pad as well. There are also two additional paddles on the rear that can be customized. Perhaps the best part is that this wireless controller comes with a charging dock, that will ensure your controller is always topped up and ready to go.

So if you've been thinking about buying a new controller for Windows, or just want to get something for your Android devices, the 8BitDo Wireless 2 is going to be a great option.