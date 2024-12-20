Your changes have been saved 8Bitdo Ultimate 2C Wired Controller $17 $20 Save $3 A great gaming controller that feels good in the hand and also offers fantastic performance. It's also quite versatile and can be used with Windows and Android. Right now, you can grab it at its lowest price at just $17. $17 at Amazon

Sometimes gaming on a touchscreen or using a keyboard and mouse just isn't enough. For some games, you just need or want to play with a controller. It's a simple piece of hardware that can really enhance the gaming experience. Of course, you'll want to make sure you choose the right one, and for that, we recommend the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2C wired controller.

Related Best PC controllers in 2024 Lay back, relax, and play all your favorite PC games with these gamepads.

Not only does the controller look good, but it also feels good too. Furthermore, you also get impressive specifications like a 1,000Hz polling rate, hall effect joysticks and triggers. For a limited time, you can pick up this controller for its lowest price, coming in at just $17. The discount isn't steep, but this is the best price we've seen on this model, so get it while it's still cheap.

What's great about the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2C wired controller?

Source: 8Bitdo

There really isn't much more to say about the Ultimate 2C controller. This is a fantastic controller that doesn't cost a lot of money, but it packs lots of great features. We already talked about the 1,000Hz polling rate, hall effect joysticks and triggers, but it also offers so much more.

In addition to the above, you also get R4/L4 bumpers on the controller, offering more buttons when you need them. What's great is that you can also custom map buttons too. There's even a turbo function, along with feedback using vibration. As stated before, this controller really does do it all.

And it's also quite versatile as well, and can be used with Windows and Android. With that said, you'll want to grab this controller from Amazon at its discounted price while you can. As stated before, the savings aren't huge, but it's the best price we've seen to date on this device.

Or if you're still on the fence, and want some other options, be sure to check out some of our other game controller recommendations.