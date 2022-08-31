8Bitdo debuts a trio of new Ultimate controllers priced starting at $34.99

8bitdo is known for its quality controllers, offering a wide range of options for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and even the Nintendo Switch. The company is now adding to its already robust lineup, announcing three new controllers under the 8BitDo Ultimate line, featuring a wireless Bluetooth model, a 2.4Ghz model, and a wired model as well. The controllers are now available for pre-order with a release set for October.

The 8bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth controller for the Nintendo Switch and Windows offers a sleek design and also comes with a charging dock. As you can probably surmise, the unit is compatible with the Switch, but it is also compatible with a PC thanks to an included 2.4Ghz wireless adapter. The unit offers a subtle design that comes in black and white, with nice touches like thumb sticks with hall-effect sensors, back paddles, a custom profile button, and more. The controller can also be customized using the companion software that can be loaded onto a PC, iOS, or Android device. The unit also features rumble and motion support and can be used for up to 22 hours on a single charge.

The 8bitdo Ultimate wired controller offers compatibility with Windows PC, Android, Nintendo Switch, and Raspberry Pi. For the most part, the functionality is identical to the wireless counterpart. The main difference is that you must plug this controller in. There are small differences like the enhanced grip and an adjustable hair trigger, just to name a few. The controller offers compatibility with PCs running Windows 10 or Windows 11. It is also compatible with devices running Android 9 or newer. In order to use it on the Switch, the console must be running firmware 3.0 or higher. Thankfully, the controller has a long 1.8-meter cable and comes in two color choices: black or white.

The 8bitdo Ultimate wireless 2.4G controller offers support for Windows, Android, and Raspberry Pi. The controller offers the same great feature as the Bluetooth controller, with pro paddles on the rear, a custom profile switch, and more. There are small differences like the buttons being configured Xbox-style and the thumbs sticks that use ALP technology. It also features a charging dock and customizations that can be applied using 8bitdo’s PC software. There is support for vibration, along with providing up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device comes in three colors: black, white, and pink. It will come bundled with a 2.4Ghz adapter.

You can now pre-order the controllers directly from Amazon. The 8bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth controller will cost $69.99, while the 8bitdo Ultimate wired controller will cost $34.99, and the 8bitdo Ultimate wireless 2.4G controller will retail for $49.99. The controllers will be released on October 28, 2022.

Source: 8Bitdo (Twitter)