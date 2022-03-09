8Bitdo reveals Ultimate Wired Controller with Xbox-like design

8Bitdo is one of the more popular manufacturers for third-party game controllers, especially with anyone playing retro games or other games designed for a directional pad. Now the company has revealed a new ‘Ultimate Wired Controller’ with a more traditional gamepad layout and official Xbox licensing.

Most of 8Bitdo’s controllers place the directional pad (D-Pad) where most other controllers have the main analog stick, which is much more comfortable for games that were primarily designed for 4-way movement, like platformers or emulated titles. However, the new Ultimate Wired Controller has the D-Pad and analog sticks in the same positions as modern Xbox and DualShock controllers.

This is also an officially-licensed Xbox product, so it has the same logo and icons as Microsoft’s own controllers. You can change the sensitivity of the analog sticks and triggers in software, and each button can be remapped to a different function (the lowest center button switches between different profiles). 8Bitdo is selling the controller in black or white, and there’s also an integrated 3.5mm audio jack for quick and easy headphone connectivity.

Unlike most of 8Bitdo’s other controllers, this is only intended for use with Xbox consoles and PC, and can only connect over USB. Even though there is Bluetooth support in the controller, it’s only used for wirelessly connecting to the ‘Ultimate Software App’ on iOS or Android — it can’t function as a game controller over Bluetooth, which is a bit strange. The controller might still work with some Android phones and tablets using a USB-OTG adapter, but there’s no way to know for sure until after it starts shipping to buyers.

The 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller is set to be released on May 31, 2022, and it’s available for pre-order at Amazon at the link below. The controller is priced at $44.99 for both colors.

Via: The Verge