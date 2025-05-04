8BitDo Ultimate Wireless 2.4g Controller $35 $50 Save $15 Grab this versatile controller that's great for all kinds of devices, now just $35 for a limited time. $35 at Amazon

While there's a time and place for a mouse and keyboard, using a physical controller can sometimes be much more satisfying. 8BitDo has been making controllers for some time now, and has gotten pretty good at it, offering a range of options. With that said, the brand has now dropped the price of its comfortable Ultimate Wireless controller to its lowest price yet, coming in at just $35 for a limited time.

What's great about the Ultimate Wireless controller?

Source: 8BitDo

This is one of those versatile controllers that's going to be able to go from one device to another and provide a fantastic gaming experience. You can use the controller wired or wireless, with the latter using a 2.4Ghz connection, which will provide an extremely reliable experience.

The controller comes with the usual bit of hardware, with a D-pad, buttons, analog sticks, triggers, bumpers, and even button to change profiles on the fly. You get support for rumble, along with a charging dock that makes it easy to store when you're not using it.

And you should expect excellent battery life from this model, with the controller providing up to 15 hours of use on a single charge. For the most part, you can't really go wrong here. The controller delivers, and can also be used on a variety of different devices to really elevate the gaming experience.

Just be sure to clip the discount coupon on the product page before checking out in order to save. Or if you want to check out some other options, be sure to give some of our favorites a look.