Have you given Android handheld gaming a shot yet? If you're a fan of all things portable gaming, you really owe it to yourself to give it a try one day. While using your phone as a gaming device may not have the same powerful specs as a dedicated handheld, the battle between PC and Android handhelds is closer than you think. If you fancy giving it a try, this new controller from 8BitDo brings Hall Effect control sticks to your Android device, and it comes in at a pretty great price point.

8BitDo's new controller is ready to pre-order

As announced on the 8BitDo X feed (formerly Twitter), the company has revealed its brand new Android controller. Its main draw is its Hall Effect sticks, which last longer than regular sticks and don't suffer the dreaded stick drift that some controllers suffer from.

Best of all, the controller comes in at a very affordable $50 - cheaper than some console controllers without Hall Effect technology. It's taking pre-orders right now, so you'll have to wait until November 29th until you can get your hands on one. In the meantime, why not check out the other controllers 8BitDo released? We crowned its Pro 2 controller as one of the best PC controllers on the market, so we have high hopes for the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller.