Benchy is a fantastic tool for testing 3D printer settings and identifying potential issues. Each model tests different printer functions, such as retraction settings, bridging, and overhang angles. Examining these diverse prints allows you to understand how your machine works in various situations.

Switching between different models also helps you find small calibration details, like how accurate your prints are and how well your joints move. This makes troubleshooting much easier because you can fix problems quickly instead of getting bogged down by complex prints that have failed. As you try out these test models, you’ll see how small changes in slicer settings or printer hardware can make a big difference.

9 Cali Cat improves basic printing checks

Check bridging, bed adhesion, and all-around baseline calibration