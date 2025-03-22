Video game consoles have come a long way, and one of the biggest changes over the years has been how they store and deliver games. From simple circuit boards to high-capacity discs and now digital downloads, the way we access games has shaped the industry just as much as the games themselves. Each new format has unlocked new possibilities—bigger worlds, better graphics, faster load times—and, in some cases, even changed the way we play.

But game media isn’t just about technology. It’s about how we, as players, experience games. Some formats, like classic ROM cartridges, hold a special place in gaming history—just look at the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), which is nearly 40 years old, and still one of the most popular retro consoles today. Others, like Blu-ray discs, still hang on in an era increasingly dominated by digital downloads. As we look at each console generation, we’ll see how technology, business decisions, and player preferences have shaped the evolution of game media—from the hardwired systems of the ‘70s to the cloud-based future ahead.

9 1st generation (1972-1980)

Hardwired circuit boards and built-in games