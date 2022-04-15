Apple is working on 9 different M2 Mac models, developer logs reveal

Apple introduced the M1 chip back in 2020. Since then, the company has been slowly ditching Intel processors and transitioning to its own silicon on the Mac lineup. It even broadened the limits of the original M1 SoC and released M1 Pro, M1 Max, and — most recently — M1 Ultra chips. This has enabled the company to produce unrivaled computers that are compact, don’t typically overheat, and better integrate with macOS. In the meantime, we’ve been hearing a lot about a redesigned MacBook Air, a refreshed Mac Mini, and the M2 family of chips. New evidence hints at the possibility of us seeing them sooner rather than later. According to third-party developer logs, Apple is internally testing 9 different Mac models — powered by 4 variants of the anticipated M2 chip.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on 9 new M2 Mac models. The company is reportedly testing these Macs with third-party apps — a sign that their potential release could be around the corner. Gurman believes that we could see at least two of them as soon as the middle of this year. Considering WWDC22 is taking place in June, Apple could potentially reveal some of the M2 Mac models during the main keynote.

M2 Mac models and specifications

The report states that the M2 family will include the M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max and a successor for the M1 Ultra (M2 Ultra?). Mark mentions some of specifications associated to the Macs — as the developer logs reveal:

MacBook Air, M2 (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU)

Mac Mini, M2 (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU)

Mac Mini, M2 Pro

Entry-level MacBook Pro, M2 (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU)

14-inch MacBook Pro, M2 Pro

14-inch MacBook Pro, M2 Max (12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 64GB RAM)

16-inch MacBook Pro, M2 Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro, M2 Max (12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 64GB RAM)

Mac Pro, M1 Ultra successor

Bloomberg’s report mentions that the MacBook Air, entry-level MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini are planned for this year. We could be getting our hands on at least two of them in mid 2022. The MacBook Air will reportedly feature the rumored redesign and reintroduce MagSafe charging.

