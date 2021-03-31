9 mobile game development courses with an extra 50% off this week

Not everyone is able to turn their passion into a career. But for gamers, there are endless opportunities. While some make it as streamers, there are more solid career paths in game development. These top courses at the XDA Developers Depot could help you land a top job — and they’re now 50% off for a limited time when you use promo code LEARNIT.

The Complete HTML5 Mobile Game Development Course

Building games with HTML5 allows you to reach every platform, including Android and iOS. This course shows how, with 10 hours of tutorials focusing on the Phaser framework, coding with JavaScript, and publishing via the Intel XDK.

Get The Complete HTML5 Mobile Game Development Course for $19.50 (reg. $199) with promo code LEARNIT.

The Complete Unity Game Developer Bundle

Unity is a very popular framework with indie game developers. This collection of seven courses helps you craft your own titles, with over 200 lessons from a certified Unity expert. The training covers everything from animation to monetization.

Get The Complete Unity Game Developer Bundle for $39 (reg. $1,399) with promo code LEARNIT.

Zero to Hero HTML5 Game Developer Bundle

Want to take your HTML5 skills to the next level? Featuring eight top courses, this bundle combines concise tutorials and hands-on projects. You discover how to code games in various genres, with extra features written in Python and JavaScript.

Get the Zero to Hero HTML5 Game Developer Bundle for $12.50 (reg. $1,182) with promo code LEARNIT.

The Ultimate Unity Game Development Bundle

Featuring 44 hours of content, this bundle feels like a degree in Unity. The beginner-friendly lessons look at best practices for C# programming, helping you go from simple concepts to advanced features. You also learn about the visual aspect, with a full-length course on cinematography.

Get The Ultimate Unity Game Development Bundle for $12.50 (reg. $800) with promo code LEARNIT.

The Learn Game Design Certification Bundle

Creating games isn’t only about coding. This bundle focuses on the creative side, showing you how to design beautiful in-game environments and interfaces from scratch. It includes seven courses in total, covering a range of skills.

Get The Learn Game Design Certification Bundle for $9.49 (reg. $1,097) with promo code LEARNIT.

School of Game Design: Lifetime Membership

If you intend to turn pro, joining the School of Game Design is a smart move. This online training library offers 120 hours of tutorials, delivered by instructors with more than 16 years of experience. The videos cover 2D and 3D development, from coding to animation and digital artistry.

Get a School of Game Design lifetime membership for $24.50 (reg. $5,990) with promo code LEARNIT.

The Comprehensive Game Development Bundle

From virtual reality to live multiplayer, this bundle of ten courses helps you build games with compelling features. You learn how to build shooter, RPG, and puzzle titles through hands-on training, with other courses looking at augmented reality and Unreal Engine.

Get The Comprehensive Game Development Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,990) with promo code LEARNIT.

The Unity 2D Game Developer Bundle

Ideal for first-time developers, this bundle helps you create great 2D titles using the popular Unity framework. The line-up includes 11 courses in total, each covering new skills through a project. This means you earn real-world experience and build up a nice portfolio.

Get The Unity 2D Game Developer Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,189) with promo code LEARNIT.

Unity Android Game Development: Build 7 2D & 3D Games

If your focus is Android, this 30-hour Unity course is a great learning resource. The training covers all the fundamentals, showing you how to use the Java Development Kit and Android SDK. You then pick up more advanced skills through seven project titles.

Get Unity Android Game Development for $9.99 (reg. $180) with promo code LEARNIT.

